Western GOP hopefuls weigh in on COVID-19 response

Republicans running for Montana’s new western congressional district said voters have been frustrated with the fallout from COVID-19 and explained how they'd have taken different approaches during the pandemic.

The western district GOP primary features former congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke; former state lawmaker and statewide candidate Al Olszewski; Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula; Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; and Mitch Heuer, a home builder from Whitefish.

COVID-19 public health measures and vaccinations have become a major political issue both nationally and in Montana. While the state went through an initial stay-at-home order at the start of the pandemic and had a mask mandate in place through much of 2020, Montana removed nearly all of its statewide public health measures in early 2021 and passed laws that limited local public health officials' power to enact their own.

More than 274,598 Montanans have been sickened by COVID-19 and at least 3,378 have died since March 2020.

Zinke told Aaron Flint on the Montana Talks radio show that he is vaccinated for COVID-19, but wants the vaccination decision to be a choice. Montana passed a law banning businesses from requiring employees be vaccinated, though earlier this year a judge said hospitals are shielded from it. Efforts to require vaccination at the federal level have mostly stalled in courts. The state has lagged the rest of the nation as a whole in vaccination rates.

“I advocate for folks especially if you’re in a vulnerable position to get vaccinated but I think it’s your choice and I’m absolutely convinced Montana is behind me,” Zinke said.

In a recent interview with the Montana State News Bureau, Zinke blasted what he saw as maligning of people who either did not get vaccinated or asked questions about the vaccine, saying “if you didn’t march in line like a communist, and you even dared to ask questions,” it resulted in shaming.

“That to me is very reflective of fascism, where the strength of America has always been, well we agree or disagree, we’re not disagreeable, but it’s a pursuit of discussion,” Zinke said.

COVID-19 vaccines underwent rigorous trials to determine their safety and efficacy before approval and hundreds of millions of doses have been administered worldwide.

Olszewski points to infection and death statistics between states, concluding that masking or lockdowns did not effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve learned with the coronavirus it didn’t matter if we locked down or not, that’s what we learned,” he said in an interview.

Olszewski believes that the criteria for the lockdown was “based on fear,” with death projections based on speculation of a virus of which little was known. He pointed to upticks in suicide and domestic abuse as well as economic fallout during the pandemic as severe maladies that came with lock downs.

“Through panic we watched our economy shut down, we watched small business be destroyed in Montana and across our country and big business thrive,” Olszewski said at a forum in Kalispell.

Jette is a cancer survivor and organ donor recipient. Those conditions put someone at a higher risk of a severe outcome from COVID-19.

“I’m the only candidate in the race that’s been on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. So I understand fixed incomes. I understand the role of health care in people’s lives,” he said in an interview.

On the response to COVID-19, Jette believes the bigger picture of protecting fellow citizens was lost in debate or freedoms and mandates.

“I’m sad that we’re talking about mandates,” he told the crowd in Kalispell. “I don’t want a government mandate on masks. I don’t want a government mandate on vaccines. I just wish that the American citizen would look out for their neighbor. I just wish the American citizen would go, 'What can I do to help prevent this?’ I know you have your rights. I’m not stepping on your rights. I just want you to look out for your neighbor a little bit.”

Heuer approved of a cautious approach to an unknown virus but also pointed to making changes as more is learned.

“When a threat like that comes along and we don’t know what it is, I think it’s smart to take all the precautions necessary,” he said in Kalispell. “And then when we do the math and we dig into it and find out what’s going on, then we stop anything that’s not necessary.”

Todd believes mandates are unconstitutional. She also pointed to the virus’ origin in China, claiming that COVID-19 was part of a larger conspiracy to take away freedoms.

“I really believe this whole ‘plan-demic’ was designed to make us choose fear over faith and fear over freedom,” she said at the Kalispell forum. “And we are bowing down, look how fast America has bowed down to this mandate thing. We all should’ve stood up and said, ‘No.’”

Lee Newspapers' Holly Michels contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.