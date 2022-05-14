Western GOP congressional candidates criticize gun control, absent front-runner

MISSOULA — During a debate sponsored by a gun-rights group Saturday, four Republican candidates for Montana’s western district found unity both in their opposition to limits on access to firearms and criticism of the absent front-runner, Ryan Zinke.

The five-way GOP primary for the new district includes Zinke, a former congressman and Secretary of the Interior; Al Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker; Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; Mitch Heuer, a homebuilder from Whitefish; and Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula.

Montana’s primary election is June 7.

The forum, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula, was sponsored by the Montana Shooting Sports Association. The first half of the debate focused on questions related to gun rights and policies to restrict their sale or use.

A mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo earlier in the day, in which at least 10 people were killed, was mentioned just once during the roughly 90-minute debate.

“I am sick to death of mass shootings,” Heuer said during his opening remarks. “Another one just happened. You know, I think the most civil society is going to be achieved by a citizenry that is armed and ready.”

Olszewski, Todd and Heuer stayed well to the right on gun issues, stating his opposition to gun-free zones in schools, red flag laws and a national gun registry.

Jette sided with his fellow candidates’ opposition to red flag laws and a national gun registry, while saying he doesn't support bringing guns into schools.

The next-best-known candidate in the GOP field after Zinke, Olszewski also repeated what’s become a refrain for him during the debates.

“Where is Ryan Zinke?” he asked the audience. “Where is he? … Ryan needs to be here. This is a job interview. We stand before you, sit before you, and we need to see exactly where we stand on the Second Amendment.”

Todd and Jette on a couple occasions also took shots at Zinke and noted their opponent’s absence from the debate stage. While there’s no public polling of the western district primary candidates, Zinke holds a massive fundraising lead over his opponents, and also enjoys the name recognition that comes with having been the state’s at-large congressman and the first Montanan to serve in a presidential cabinet.

“It just didn’t work out,” Zinke campaign spokesperson Heather Swift said in an email earlier this week in response to a question about his absence from primary debates. She declined to say whether he would commit to any debates before the June 7 primary election, but confirmed Zinke would also be skipping one being held by the Montana Farmers Union the following week.

On that day, she said, “He is hosting the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee (and future chairman should the GOP win five [U.S. House] seats in November) for a series of roundtable policy discussions with growers, producers and forestry/wildfire stakeholders,” Swift wrote. “Media will be notified of logistics should they wish to cover the events.”

Zinke was also the only candidate to not show up for a western district primary debate hosted in Kalispell last month by the Flathead County Republican Central Committee.

At an event in Butte on Friday night, Zinke appeared with the other candidates. It wasn't a forum, but a dinner where he and the others running gave short speeches and Zinke pushed back on digs against his absences.

"I understand it's a primary. But at the end of the day, we can't circle the wagons and shoot in," Zinke said at the Butte-Silver Bow Republican Dinner.

Swift declined to say whether Zinke was deliberately avoiding the debate stage, as his opponents have suggested, but Carroll College political science professor Jeremy Johnson noted that skipping debates has been an increasingly popular strategy for Republican candidates across the country.

While not unprecedented, the number of GOP candidates — particularly those with substantial leads in their races — is a departure from past norms.

“Front-runners don’t like to debate a lot, that’s always been a trend and I’d say the trend has been more pronounced this election cycle than we’ve seen in the past,” Johnson said. He added, “I think Republicans are more skeptical of the utility of debates, if it really serves them well.”

While it’s not exclusively a GOP trend, Johnson noted that former President Donald Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate with Joe Biden in 2020, and since that election the national GOP has moved to withdraw from the commission that organizes presidential debates.

Johnson offered the example of Herschel Walker, the frontrunner in the GOP primary for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat who has similarly eschewed the debate stage. Like Zinke, Walker has also received the all-important Trump endorsement.

“Trump has really kind of reinvented the political rally," he said. "So an endorsement from Trump probably matters for a candidate more than anything that could happen in a debate.”

And of course, candidates can make high-profile mistakes during debates. The presidential campaign of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry famously flamed out in 2011 after he forgot which federal agency he wanted to eliminate while speaking during a GOP primary debate.

Live debates don’t always supply voters with a great airing-out of their personal philosophies or detailed policy proposals. But they do force candidates to defend their positions under scrutiny from their opponents and the debate moderators, unlike other campaign events.

“They’re not going to be the Lincoln-Douglas debates,” he said. “It does put the candidates on the same stage with each other, which is a different dynamic. You might learn something.”

