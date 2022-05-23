Western district GOP candidates stake out positions on ag

Republican candidates for Montana’s western House district sought to paint themselves as the best voice for the state’s agricultural communities during a recent debate hosted by the Montana Farmer’s Union in Whitefish.

Four of the GOP candidates for the new House seat showed up for the debate: Al Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker from Kalispell; Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; Mitch Heuer, a homebuilder from Whitefish; and Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula.

Montana’s primary election is June 7.

All four agreed that country-of-origin labeling should be required for beef, a policy that has recently found bipartisan support from Montana’s congressional delegation.

Congress repealed country-of-origin labeling for beef and pork in 2015 after pressure from the World Trade Organization. Olszewski used the opportunity, as he did repeatedly during the debate, to point to his status as the only candidate on the stage with prior legislative experience. He carried a bill related to the issue during the 2019 legislative session, although it failed to pass.

"I’m the only candidate that has actually worked and served you and has an extensive voting record when dealing with agriculture," Olszewski said in his closing comments. "… I don’t need to be the smartest person on agriculture, I’ve created those relationships through the state Legislature."

Anticompetitive practices by meatpacking companies, another ag policy debate that's been grabbing headlines, divided the candidates. Asked whether she would amend the Packers and Stockyard Act to create a special office to investigate allegations of monopolistic practices by those companies, Todd said that while competition is an issue, she doesn’t want to give any new power to the feds.

“Of course the competition aspect needs to be raised up, but it can’t be through the government,” Todd said. “Government has proven to be corrupt in so many ways.”

Jette acknowledged the issue was a complex one, but agreed with taking action to challenge the large meatpacking firms.

“You cannot negotiate prices and drive down the price and force out farmers and ranchers,” he said. “That’s the Walmart effect of ranching — what you’re essentially doing is you’re removing the local farmers and ranchers from competition.”

The candidates were also asked how they can address the state’s high rate of suicides and the lack of access to mental health care for rural Montanans. Todd placed the blame for Montana having one of the nation’s highest suicide rates on “government overreach” and the restrictive policies during the pandemic. But the issue has for years persisted in Montana, which had the highest suicide rate in the U.S. as far back as 2014.

On many of his responses, Heuer returned to education, arguing that more farmers and ranchers need access to more training in a variety of disciplines to augment their incomes. He also said that health care needs to be more affordable.

“It comes from hopelessness, and so it comes back to education I think,” Heuer said. “When an individual is cross-trained and self-reliant they can be successful in one area or another area. If one type of business closes down on them they have a backup plan to go to another one.”

Olszewski said he supported bills to expand suicide education and prevention as a lawmaker, but argued the biggest issue is that Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates for mental health services are too low.

“The biggest problem we have is with Medicare and Medicaid," he said. "They pay far below the cost of providing those services. Look, I believe that if the federal government promises a product, they need to pay fairly for it."

A fifth candidate, former congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, hasn’t showed up to any of the Republican primary debates, and was also absent from the stage in Whitefish.

Zinke hosted a series of roundtable discussions over the weekend with agriculture organizations and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, the ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee.

Zinke attended a Friday roundtable in Helena while the four other Republicans running in the western district debated in Whitefish at a forum hosted by the Montana Farmer’s Union. Representatives of the Montana Wool Growers Association, Montana Stockgrowers Association as well as independent ranchers talked about challenges facing their industry, what government programs work and which are coming up short.

Water shortages, predation, lack of workforce and high prices topped the list of concerns from organizations while Zinke talked process and coalition building for the next Farm Bill. Zinke believes that Republicans will take the House this fall and then will need to unify around a message and learn how to lead, adding that agriculture should be a bipartisan issue.

“When you’re in the minority as the Republicans are today in the House, it’s probably pretty easy to vote no … but when you get in the majority you have to actually lead and get to yes,” he said. “That means you have to convince other members that issue is as important to them as it is to you, and you have to unify a message and you have to pass bills because that’s what is the expectation.”

Zinke and Thompson praised agriculture as foundational in the United States and said livestock grazers are important land management partners with the federal government. Both agreed that ag programs could use more flexibility with the Farm Bill as the vehicle to deliver those services.

Thompson also indicated that climate change would be an issue for Republicans on his committee to address — as the ranking member he would be a likely choice for chairman in a GOP majority.

“The big issue is climate change,” Thompson said. “I will say as a Republican I’ve been guilty of this in the past, I haven’t been at the table ... Not anymore. As House Ag Republicans we’re doing what our mothers told us not to do. We’re not only at the table, our elbows are on the table and we’re leaning into this because the greatest climate heroes in the world are American farmers, ranchers and foresters.”

Other roundtable topics included grain and pulse crop growers in Great Falls on Friday and timber and wildfire on Sunday in Bozeman.

