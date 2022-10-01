Western congressional candidates trade accusations of lying in forum

The candidates running for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat repeatedly called their opponent a liar during a forum held Saturday evening in Bozeman.

It marked the second time in three days that Democrat Monica Tranel and Republican Ryan Zinke squared off, this time without John Lamb, the Libertarian who did not meet criteria to attend the event organized and moderated by Montana Television Network.

Zinke is the former Secretary of the Interior and served as Montana’s congressman before. Tranel is a lawyer from Missoula and a former Olympian.

During the forum held in a TV studio, Tranel at one point said Zinke was like “Alice in Wonderland, you never have a day without saying at least three lies before 10 a.m.”

Zinke repeatedly fired back on the label of liar during the hour-long format.

“As a man of integrity, it's difficult to have an election and have your family and your kids listen to the lies about you,” Zinke said.

With a little over five weeks until Election Day, the tone and rhetoric of campaign advertising has heated up and one of the candidate’s spats over truthfulness came in response to a question about a TV spot paid for by Zinke’s campaign. The ad says Tranel worked as a private attorney on an appeal to the state Supreme Court filed by a man convicted of child sexual abuse.

The segment says Tranel worked to get the man out of prison to “roam our neighborhood streets.” Tranel said she’s asked Zinke to take down the spot.

“Ryan’s ad is dishonest. It’s a lie,” Tranel said.

Tranel said the underlying trial resulting in the man’s conviction was not fair and that he did not have effective counsel. She said her work on the case was about ensuring he had due process.

“It had nothing to do with the underlying charges. It had to do with a trial itself. We claimed it wasn't fair,” Tranel said. “There was no set of circumstances where the person in question would have been released to roam the neighborhood streets free.”

In the 2011 filing, Tranel and another lawyer wrote that the man's ineffective representation meant there should be a reversal of his conviction and a new trial. The Supreme Court did not find the man had an ineffective lawyer and upheld the district court’s ruling.

In the forum, Zinke said that while he agreed everyone deserves fair legal representation, “In Montana, we throw child rapists that are guilty … we throw them in jail. We don't elect lawyers who defend them and want to release 'em.”

The forum kicked off with a question about the 18 federal investigations into Zinke while he was Secretary of the Interior during the Trump administration.

That again drew accusations of lying, with Zinke saying Tranel has misrepresented the outcome of those inquiries by running ads saying he lied to investigators.

“I don't lie, but neither am I going to be intimidated or bullied by biased investigators from the very department that I was trying to change,” Zinke said.

Prosecutors have declined to pursue criminal charges and Zinke has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. A report into a Whitefish project found he didn’t comply with ethical obligations and duty of candor. The Inspector General, a Trump appointee, reviewing the casino dealings found Zinke "made statements to ... investors with the overall intent to mislead them."

Zinke said he was not interviewed in the investigation into his actions around the Whitefish project.

“How do you lack candor when you weren't interviewed? And oh, by the way, the same person that said ‘lack of candor’ was a political hack,” Zinke said.

Tranel again said Zinke wasn’t being truthful.

“Those investigations say themselves that he lied to criminal investigators,” Tranel said. “And the fact that he says he wasn't interviewed, that's a lie right there.”

In February, NPR reported that lawyers representing Zinke, his wife and the Whitefish project developers declined interviews, so the report included emails obtained via subpoena and text messages.

Zinke accused Tranel of lying again.

“You know, Monica, lies seem to come from your mouth, because I was not interviewed on the Whitefish project,” Zinke said. “ ... The investigation never says lie. … Let's be clear. I'm a (U.S. Navy) SEAL. I don't lie, but I'm not going to be intimidated or bullied by biased investigators.”

Abortion was another place the candidates said their opponents mislead on their stances.

Tranel said she supports a person’s right to decide if, when and how they become a parent, and in the last two forums also framed the issue as one of privacy. She said that some state attorneys general have already started seeking location data from cell phones to track people seeking abortions.

“If they can come after you for searching about abortion, they can come after you for searching about guns, for hunting and even about what book you want to read,” Tranel said.

Zinke has said he’s “pro-life,” but that he does not support an all-out ban on abortion because of his concerns over “dire circumstances” such as cases of rape, incest or if the life of a pregnant person is at risk.

Where the candidates said their opponents were misconstruing things was in how they characterized each other’s views. Zinke has called Tranel’s stance “barbaric,” saying that she’d support abortion to “take a child's life moments before birth.”

Tranel objected. Doctors in Montana say abortions performed at the end of pregnancies are done so when the fetus is not viable and the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

“What's barbaric is for you to take this moment of incredible heartbreak at the end of a pregnancy and parents who choose that do (so) in very extreme, heartbreaking circumstances, for you to use that as a political pawn to justify taking away our privacy and our freedom to make choices about when we become a parent? That's barbaric,” Tranel said.

Tranel has called into question Zinke’s disagreement with a full abortion ban, saying he has not disavowed GOP platforms that support it and that he’d be voting with Republicans in Congress on the matter.

“Once again, you lie about my position and you lie to women about it,” Zinke said. “ … I'm pro-life, and I wish life was perfect. And I wish there was never a reason for young woman to have an abortion or had that difficult decision. But I am not for banning (abortions) and that for some Republicans, that's a hard pill to swallow,” Zinke said.

The election is Nov. 8.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.