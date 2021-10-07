Water outage at Montana State Prison affecting 1 unit

A water shortage in a unit at the Montana State Prison is affecting showers and toilets, the Montana Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday.

Prison staff have delivered bottled water to the unit for inmates to drink. Inmates are also using a tank of potable water to feed the toilets in order to flush waste, DOC public information officer Alexandria Klapmeier said in an email to the Montana State News Bureau on Thursday.

The outage is due to a pump failure that occurred Tuesday, Klapmeier said.

"The Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) is working quickly to remedy this issue," Klapmeier said in the email. "Replacement parts for the pump have been ordered and are scheduled to be installed on Friday."

Forty inmates are housed in the unit affected by the outage, Klapmeier said.

Crossroads Correctional Center, a privately operated prison outside of Shelby, lost water along with the surrounding community in late July when extreme drought levels brought the nearby reservoir to critically low levels.