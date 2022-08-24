Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

WASHINGTON — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department’s internal watchdog said Wednesday.

Zinke, now the Republican nominee for a new House seat in western Montana, made statements to investigators "with the overall intent to mislead them,'' a report by Inspector General Mark Greenblatt said. Zinke previously served as Montana's at-large representative, winning re-election in 2016 before his appointment to Interior by former President Donald Trump.

Both Zinke and his former chief of staff, Scott Hommel, “presented an inaccurate version of the circumstances in which (Interior) made key decisions” on the casino project, the report said. “As a result, we concluded that Secretary Zinke and (Hommel) did not comply with their duty of candor when questioned.”

A letter from Zinke’s attorney, included in the report, said the finding that Zinke lacked candor was "wrong and without merit.''

Zinke was accused of acting improperly on a request by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes in Connecticut to open a casino on non-tribal land in East Windsor, Connecticut. The request required federal approval. The proposed site was close to a casino planned by Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. The MGM casino opened in 2018.

Zinke did not approve or reject the tribes' request, instead sending it back to the tribes in September 2017. The lack of action led to a federal ethics investigation, one of several against Zinke, who served as Interior secretary from March 2017 to January 2019.

The state of Connecticut and the tribes filed a lawsuit in 2017, alleging that improper and undue political influence, including from MGM, was behind the decision not to sign off on the agreements.

Among those Zinke talked to during his deliberations was then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, who told investigators he asked Zinke not to approve the tribes' request. Heller said he believed Zinke lacked authority over the project because gaming would not occur on tribal lands. He also said representatives of MGM explained to him how approval of the request would allow the tribes to open a casino only 13 miles away from — and in direct competition with — the Springfield site.

Both Zinke and MGM have denied any wrongdoing. In a 2019 interview with The Associated Press, Zinke also denied reports that he may have lied to Interior's inspector general, saying he was asked twice about the casino decision and was truthful both times.

Zinke repeatedly told investigators that his decision not to act on tribes' request was based on advice from Interior lawyers. He also dismissed the efforts of casino lobbyists to sway a decision, saying he was advised not to speak with them.

When interviewed by investigators, the agency's lawyers denied providing that opinion and said they supported approval under applicable law. Investigators also say that interviews, texts and emails show a more extensive effort from lobbyists that included multiple contacts with Zinke and other officials seeking denial of the tribes' request.

In comments to investigators, Zinke called the report's timing — less than three months before the November election — “disturbing and improper.'' He asked that the report's release be delayed until after the election, a request Greenblatt denied.

In an Aug. 3 letter from the law firm Schertler, Onorato, Mead & Sears, Zinke's attorney called the IG's report “distorted and misleading” and said it "fails to clarify that Secretary Zinke did not adopt the position of any lobbyist for or against the (casino) project.'' The lawyer's name is redacted in the IG report.

Zinke's campaign referred questions from the Montana State News Bureau to the attorneys' letter.

Criticism over Zinke's actions at Interior have been prevalent from his opponents in his run for Montana's western congressional seat. A separate investigation released in February found that Zinke misused his official position and failed to abide by ethics obligations related to his involvement with a foundation on a project in Whitefish. The report also found he did not comply fully when questioned by ethics officials. Zinke has called that investigation a political hit job.

He narrowly prevailed in a five-way GOP primary in June with the other Republicans attacking Zinke's time as secretary and resignation following multiple ethics investigations including into travel and spending.

Wednesday's release drew a response from Monica Tranel, Zinke's Democratic opponent in November's election, calling it further evidence of his "trail of corruption and chronic lies."

"As I travel across the district one of the most common refrains I hear is that voters want someone in Congress they can trust,” Tranel said in a statement. "Based on his actions, it’s clear we can’t trust Ryan Zinke."

The Connecticut tribes ultimately decided to set aside plans for the jointly owned casino, citing the need to focus on their two existing casinos that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The inspector general's findings were referred to the U.S. Justice Department, which declined to prosecute in both cases.