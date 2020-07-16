Watch this: Montana Democrats 'walk out' of legislative meeting over GOP not wearing masks

Skees said that those attending "understand the law as passed by the state of Montana and understanding authority of the executive branch. And if they choose not to wear masks, I am not empowered legally to ask them why."

That approach is similar to one taken by some businesses across the state in places where counties had already enacted a mask mandate. The Missoulian reported earlier this week that a business owners posted a sign on his door with references to health privacy laws, similar to what Skees said about HIPAA.

Ellis responded, saying that that Skees' reply to her meant "the members of my caucus are no longer willing to participate in this meeting, and we understand that you will no longer have a quorum. Have a good rest of your meeting."

Ellis added that Democratic members of the committee would watch a recording of the meeting to hear testimony on agenda items.

Zolnikov said before the meeting resumed that people had flown across the country to present to the committee.

Skees said he would not end the meeting after Democrats left.

"That is the call that the members of this committee can take, so I respect your call and I guess we'll say 'duly noted.'"