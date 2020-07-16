Watch this: Montana Democrats 'walk out' of legislative meeting over GOP not wearing masks

On the first day of a statewide mask mandate in Montana, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature "walked out" of an interim committee meeting they were attending virtually after Republicans who were sitting in the Capitol were not wearing masks.
The new mandate applies to counties with four or more active cases of the novel coronavirus. Lewis and Clark County, where Helena is located, had 49 active cases Thursday.
Wednesday's directive from Gov. Steve Bullock requires businesses, government offices and other indoor spaces that are open to the public to make sure their employees, contractors, volunteers, customers and other members of the public wear a face covering.
Video of the hearing of the Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee shows Republican members Rep. Derek Skees, of Kalispell and chair of the committee, along with Billings Rep. Daniel Zolnikov and Sen. Keith Regier, of Kalispell, not wearing masks during the meeting at a room in the Capitol, while a legislative staff member did wear a mask.
Members of the public did not wear masks while speaking, which is not required under the mandate if the speaker is 6 feet away from others. Video of the meeting did not show whether audience members wore masks before going to the podium to speak.
The World Health Organization and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both said the use of masks or cloth face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible slows the spread of the virus.
Montana reported 1,226 active cases of the virus Thursday, with 2,230 cumulative laboratory-confirmed cases since mid-March. Cases have spiked since the state started its second phase of a gradual reopening and lifted a travel quarantine June 1.
Democratic Sen. Janet Ellis, of Helena, called for a point of order after the committee returned from a morning break.
"Mr. Chairman, it is my understanding that the members of the Energy Committee, sitting in the Capitol, the People's House, are not wearing face masks, as required by the executive order our governor enacted yesterday," Ellis said. "The governor enacted the face mask policy because of the very real health threat to Montanans from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, my caucus is willing to leave this meeting, so that no action could be taken (in the) rest of the meeting today, unless members of the committee in the room at the Capitol are willing to wear face masks."
The committee is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, so there would not be a quorum if Democrats left.
Skees said he thanked Ellis for the "observation" and "advice."
"I also read the governor's executive order last night in detail, not just what he said on the news, but actually read the words, and there are exemptions to the requirement," Skees said. "It's against HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) for me to ask folks for those exemptions."
Skees said that those attending "understand the law as passed by the state of Montana and understanding authority of the executive branch. And if they choose not to wear masks, I am not empowered legally to ask them why."
That approach is similar to one taken by some businesses across the state in places where counties had already enacted a mask mandate. The Missoulian reported earlier this week that a business owners posted a sign on his door with references to health privacy laws, similar to what Skees said about HIPAA.
Ellis responded, saying that that Skees' reply to her meant "the members of my caucus are no longer willing to participate in this meeting, and we understand that you will no longer have a quorum. Have a good rest of your meeting."
Ellis added that Democratic members of the committee would watch a recording of the meeting to hear testimony on agenda items.
Zolnikov said before the meeting resumed that people had flown across the country to present to the committee.
Skees said he would not end the meeting after Democrats left.
"That is the call that the members of this committee can take, so I respect your call and I guess we'll say 'duly noted.'"
Following the break, the committee had agenda items about military installations and wind farm siting, legislative cleanup on a bill, railroad right-of-way issues, the e-rate program and other business.
After a lunch break, Skees said that after discussion, the committee room would only allow legislative staff or lawmakers.
"We've done a lot of discussion on the way this is supposed to look and the ETIC committee room now only has either staff or legislators, and that the public will not participate in the meeting in this room. We have the public in another room and will testify via Zoom in the other room."
Since the start of the pandemic, legislative hearings have migrated online, and a majority of those who participated in the ETIC meeting Thursday did so virtually, even after the Democratic members walked out. The Legislature is still weighing how it will conduct the 2021 session, set to start in January.
Gallatin County tried to hold a meeting on an emergency mask order Tuesday, but it was delayed until Friday after people filled the meeting space beyond capacity and refused to watch and wait to testify in an overflow room. Many opposed the mandate and held signs saying things like "My body, my choice" with a "no" sign over the word "mask" and the addition of "Vote Trump 2020."
Last week, a Ravalli County meeting over wastewater regulations ended when people objected to social distancing rules limiting attendance.
The canceled meetings highlight how wearing a mask has become a political issue even in the face of science that shows their effectiveness.
"There's no reason this needs to be political, because COVID-19 isn't political," Bullock said Wednesday when announcing the mandate. " … Coronavirus doesn't care if you're Republican or Democrat or an Independent. It doesn't care about theories or speculations or projection. It's an unthinking parasite that can affect you either way and it relies on you to spread it to others."
