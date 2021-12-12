Warm temps drive mixed bag for Montana hunters

Montana’s dry and balmy general big game hunting season wrapped up Nov. 28 with a mix of hunter numbers hitting the field and varying success.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks runs hunter check stations across the state that require hunters to stop and report their take of any deer, elk or other wildlife. Although locations and number of operational days may fluctuate from year-to-year, many of the stations have been in operation for years, giving wildlife managers data on trends in both hunter numbers and success.

Weather is often a major factor in hunting. Heavy snow and cold drives game herds from the high country, allowing hunters more concentrated areas to key in on and easier tracking conditions. This year’s mild weather — November averaged about 7 degrees above normal in Great Falls according to the National Weather Service — likely did not do hunters any favors, although plenty still managed to tag an animal this fall.

“If it doesn’t feel like it’s deer season, sometimes hunters will forego that and wait for weather,” said Brian Wakeling, FWP’s game management bureau chief, when asked about some regions that checked fewer hunters this fall, adding that some regions saw more hunters come through. Final data on hunter days in the field and success will not be available for a few months as the agency does its annual phone surveys, he said.

Hunter numbers were scattered across the state, with some areas reporting a dip and others a surge.

“To a large degree hunters have figured out where the critters are and they’ll travel to places they’re more likely to be successful,” Wakeling said.

Wakeling noted there are still some hunting opportunities this year with elk shoulder seasons in some districts and the new muzzleloader heritage hunt.

Region 1

Despite unseasonably warmer conditions, hunters saw higher success in northwest Montana’s Region 1 than in recent years.

Four stations checked 9,624 hunters with 940 whitetail deer, including 711 bucks, as well as 90 mule deer and 44 elk. That put hunter success at 11.2%, compared to 8.5% in 2019. But overall hunter numbers were down more than 20% from a little over 12,200 in 2019. Despite the dip, total number of deer topped two years ago and elk remain the same.

“Our check stations saw a lot of 2-to-3-year-old bucks this year and that was to be expected following back-to-back mild winters,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Wildlife Manager Neil Anderson said. “We also saw an increase in the number of mule deer bucks harvested overall.”

Check stations were open on weekends during general hunting season and only sampled a small portion of hunter participation and harvests across the region. They help biologists track monitoring trends and collect information on wildlife age, health, and other observations from the field. Telephone surveys, conducted over the upcoming winter months with hunters, will gather definitive harvest data and information.

Region 2

Hunters in west-central Montana’s Region 2 also saw warm temperatures and little snow during the general big game season, and overall hunter numbers and success was also down slightly from last year.

More than 10,200 hunters passed through check stations in Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek. That’s a roughly 5% dip from last year. When it came to total number of animals taken, hunters shot fewer elk and whitetails than last year, but did get more mule deer. Last year’s numbers totaled 235 elk, 540 whitetails and 90 mule deer while hunters checked 192 elk, 513 whitetails and 109 mule deer this year.

With mild weather a likely driver of lower success on elk, Region 2 has extended elk seasons for antlerless license holders in hunting districts 204, 213, 215 and 291 until Jan. 15. The applicable licenses are primarily valid on private land.

“We hope those Elk B license holders will find more elk during the season extension, with a goal to decrease wildlife damage on private agricultural lands where needed and to bring population numbers closer to objective,” said Mike Thompson, FWP's Missoula-based wildlife manager.

Region 3

Southwest Montana’s Region 3 holds some of the highest elk numbers in the state and saw an uptick in successful hunters coming through check stations this fall.

Stations including those at Alder, Cameron, Canyon Ferry, Divide and in the Gallatin area checked nearly 6,100 hunters with a total of 443 elk, 190 mule deer and 75 whitetails. Those are all up from last year when about 5,000 hunters checked 338 elk, 113 mule deer and 69 whitetails.

Region 4

Central Montana’s Region 4 operates one check station in Augusta that recorded some very low hunter success.

“In terms of both hunter numbers as well as harvest statistics, the general big season of 2021 resulted in one of the slowest hunting seasons in recent memory, due in large part to very mild weather conditions during nearly the entire season, with almost no precipitation and well above average temperatures,” FWP said in a news release.

About 2,500 hunters stopped at the station, down from about 2,900 last year and the lowest number in 20 years. A total of 107 elk, 172 mule deer and 198 whitetails was also down from last year and below long-term averages. Last year 181 elk, 199 mule deer and 366 whitetails came through Augusta.

Overall success was the lowest since 1983, however, FWP cautions that success does not paint the whole picture in terms of how wildlife populations are faring.

“It’s important to note however, that looking only at harvest success is not always necessarily the best single reflection of current local big game populations,” the agency said. “Annual weather during the hunting season, big game distribution, access and hunter effort also have heavy influence on hunter harvest success each year.”

Region 5

South-central Montana’s Region 5 also saw fewer hunters and animals come through four check stations.

FWP saw a total of about 4,100 hunters checked at Big Timber, Lavina, Billings Heights and Columbus with 218 elk, 689 mule deer and 375 whitetails. Those are all down from 2019 when nearly 4,500 hunters brought in 268 elk, 689 mule deer and 397 whitetails.

“Weather played a part in the hunter and harvest numbers with warmth, wind and dry skies generally prevalent over the area for all five weeks of the season,” FWP said.

Region 6

Northeast Montana’s Region 6 operates one biological check station at Havre. Biologists report a big uptick in hunter numbers and high success on mule deer.

“The weather this fall has been drier and warmer than normal,” Havre-area biologist Scott Hemmer said. “Unlike past years, there were no periods where the weather or muddy roads appeared to be a significant obstacle to hunter participation.”

“The near record number of hunters in the field this year was noticed and commented on by many hunters passing through the check station.”

The roughly 2,100 hunters that came through Havre was up 16% from last year and 24% from the long-term average. The 841 mule deer checked was up 7% from last year and a whopping 60% above average, while the 39 elk checked was about what the station normally sees. Success on pronghorn was the highest level since 2010 with 193, but still 24% below the long-term average following several severe winters.

The dim spot was a dip in whitetails checked, likely due to disease. The 138 whitetails were 7% fewer than last year and about 10% below average.

“There was an epizootic hemorrhagic disease outbreak on the eastern portion of the region this year, and the number of antlerless B-licenses were subsequently reduced,” said Hemmer.

Region 7

Southeast Montana’s Region 7 saw an uptick in hunters this fall.

The region included pronghorn in its final numbers for check stations at Ashland, Hysham and Glendive. In 2020 FWP checked about 1,200 hunters with 321 pronghorn, 25 elk, 233 mule deer and 84 whitetails — a success rate of about 54%. This year more than 1,400 hunters checked fewer pronghorn at 284 but more elk and deer with 28 elk, 274 mule deer and 124 whitetails. The dip in pronghorn pushed overall success down to about 51%.

Biologists in the area believed the drought affected and continued warm weather into the fall definitely affected hunting this year.

“The severe drought this summer resulted in a lot of animals shifting their distribution; hunters reported not seeing deer in many of the usual spots,” Glendive biologist Melissa Foster said.

“We finally received some moisture in October and a subsequent flush of green,” she continued. “This much needed moisture and vegetation response served to distribute deer on the landscape, making them difficult to find and pattern.”

With the drought’s impact on grass growth and nutrition, many hunter reported bucks with smaller antlers than normal, she said. Still, the mild weather made for a pleasant hunting conditions and “hunters generally reported enjoying their time afield this fall,” she added.

Wildlife commission meeting Tuesday While changes to limited elk permits have garnered the majority of attention ahead of an upcoming Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, state wildlife managers are suggesting more than 200 proposals to deer and elk regulations from changes to licenses and permits to shifting hunting district boundaries. The proposals are the result of an initiative from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech to simplify hunting regulations. The directive included reducing the number of hunting districts as well as types of licenses and permits. The results are a mix of small to significant changes the commission will take up for its initial consideration at the Capitol on Tuesday. In some areas district lines have been moved while other districts have been consolidated into larger districts. Dozens of licenses and permits are also proposed for elimination or changes with goals of simplification and consistency. In addition to district-level proposals, FWP is also recommending that recipients of a limited-elk permit be restricted from hunting bull elk in other districts. Depending on what the commission passes, the public will then have the opportunity to comment until mid-January before the body makes a final vote in February for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons. More information on Tuesday’s meeting is available at www.fwp.mt.gov.

