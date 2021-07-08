Waiver application shows what Gianforte's proposed HEART initiative aims

A draft of a waiver application for Gov. Greg Gianforte's plan to expand behavior and mental health and substance use disorder treatment services provides details about what the program might look like.
Gianforte first announced the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) initiative when he released his budget in January, proposing $7 million in state money to leverage federal matching funds.
A bill passed by the state Legislature earlier this year puts $6 million collected from a new tax on recreational marijuana toward the HEART fund, which the state says will generate federal matching dollars to bring a total of up to $25 million in spending annually.
The wavier is how the state requests to provide services not normally covered by Medicaid.
Adam Meier, director of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, said in a press release the goal of the waiver is to address gaps in the behavioral health system across the state that can often lead to people not getting the right level of care at the right time.
“The HEART initiative will help to address the state’s drug epidemic that is devastating our communities by expanding access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment across the full spectrum of care,” Meier said.
The health department is proposing to add a variety of services to achieve those goals. That includes adding contingency management to an outpatient treatment pilot program. Contingency management is an approach that encourages positive behavior changes, like abstaining from drugs, by reinforcing when a patient meets treatment goals and withholding that reinforcement or punishing negative behaviors.
One report on the approach said that positive reinforcement could be a voucher to buy something, and withholding that voucher or a negative report to a parole officer could be the withholding of reinforcement. The state is proposing that program for Medicaid members ages 18 and older with a stimulant- (cocaine, methamphetamines or other drugs) use disorder.
The waiver application includes the proposal to add tenancy support services for Medicaid members ages 18 and older. The program would target those with a substance use disorder, serious mental illness or serious emotional disturbance who experience chronic issues with accessing housing or housing instability and frequently engage with crisis systems or institutional care.
The tenancy support will include services to help a person prepare for and transition to housing and then maintain it.
“This is a game-changer for Montana,” said Matt Kuntz, executive director of the Montana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “This will help Montanans at all stages of recovery. It will end the discrimination against patients needing inpatient care for mental health and substance use disorder conditions. It also wraps support around families through expanding community-based services, like housing support services. It’s almost impossible to recover from mental health struggles without secure housing, and this waiver will support that. We are very excited about this opportunity.”
The application also says the state will connect Medicaid members leaving state prisons with community-based clinical services and medication to aid with chronic conditions or other issues for the 30-day period prior to their release.
"Individuals leaving incarceration are particularly vulnerable to poorer health outcomes," the application states. "Justice-involved individuals experience disproportionately higher rates of physical and behavioral health diagnoses and are at higher risk for injury and death as a result of violence, overdose and suicide than people who have never been incarcerated."
According to the application, at least 75% of those incarcerated in the Montana Women's Prison have a mental health diagnoses, and half of the population has a serious mental illness. Across all state prisons, about 20% of those incarcerated have a serious mental illness. And about 40% had offenses related to substance use.
A study from last year found that people released from the custody of the Department of Corrections had a risk of death 11.2 times higher than the general population, "driven by a 27 times higher rate of drug overdose in this population," according to the application.
The wavier application also says the state intends to have Medicaid cover short-term inpatient and residential treatment in centers with more than 16 beds.
"The waiver to allow inpatient treatment in facilities with more than 16 beds is a way to break down another barrier to care by reducing wait times and allowing people to enter the level of care they need sooner,” said Lenette Kosovich, CEO of Billings-based treatment provider Rimrock. “As a provider, we frequently see patients who are forced to delay the treatment they so desperately need because of current barriers. This proposed change would put patients on the path to a healthier life.”
The project also aims to increase the number of counties and Indian reservations that have prevention specialists, increase the use of existing programs like the Communities that Care Program that encourages healthy development and mitigates behavior problems for youth, and generally increase access to and use of other existing community-based programs.
The waiver application says all programs will start Jan. 1, 2022 and last for five years, except the one focused on inmates leaving prison, which would start in 2023.
Montana lawmakers expanded the state's Medicaid program in 2015 to cover those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. The program now covers more than 100,600 adults. The waiver estimates by 2026 more than 6,700 people covered by expansion will receive services through the HEART initiative waiver.