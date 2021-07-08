Waiver application shows what Gianforte's proposed HEART initiative aims

The health department is proposing to add a variety of services to achieve those goals. That includes adding contingency management to an outpatient treatment pilot program. Contingency management is an approach that encourages positive behavior changes, like abstaining from drugs, by reinforcing when a patient meets treatment goals and withholding that reinforcement or punishing negative behaviors.

One report on the approach said that positive reinforcement could be a voucher to buy something, and withholding that voucher or a negative report to a parole officer could be the withholding of reinforcement. The state is proposing that program for Medicaid members ages 18 and older with a stimulant- (cocaine, methamphetamines or other drugs) use disorder.

The waiver application includes the proposal to add tenancy support services for Medicaid members ages 18 and older. The program would target those with a substance use disorder, serious mental illness or serious emotional disturbance who experience chronic issues with accessing housing or housing instability and frequently engage with crisis systems or institutional care.

The tenancy support will include services to help a person prepare for and transition to housing and then maintain it.