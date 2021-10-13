VW settlement helps pay for clean vehicles in Montana

Applicants would have to properly scrap the old vehicles, Ullman said, such as cutting a hole in the engine block. Eligible vehicles are generally models from 1992-2009, and replacement vehicles must operate in the state for at least half the time, or mileage, for at least five years.

Missoula County is considering replacing two snow plow trucks, according to Public Works Director Shane Stack. He said the county is in need of vehicle replacements beyond what its current budget can cover.

“It essentially means we’re out there with outdated equipment, and we try to maintain it as best we can," Stack said.

Missoula County set a goal of 100% clean energy by 2030, Lee Newspapers reported. Electric vehicles would fit with those expectations, Stack said.

“For us, it’s pretty low risk,” Stack said. “If they’re going to pay for 85% of the cost, I can buy two electric trucks and still be below the cost of a new diesel.”