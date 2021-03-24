Voter ID bill amended, advances in Montana House

“Putting this wording back in, requiring the college students to have two forms of ID, is discriminatory and it’s going to go right to court,” Custer said. “I think this flies in the face of the conservative Republican principles, that we’re going to spend hard-earned Montanans’ tax dollars to line the pockets of attorneys when we don’t need to do this.”

No other Republicans spoke against Galt’s proposed change, but a handful joined Democrats in voting against it. The amendment passed 55-45.

The bill is arguably the most significant piece of election legislation progressing through the Legislature, along with another Secretary of State-backed measure to end same-day voter registration. Republicans have said it would reinforce “election integrity” in Montana, while acknowledging there are no known, documented cases of voter fraud in the state’s recent history.

But they’ve argued the new restrictions on what type of ID is permissible at the polls would discourage the possibility of fraud in the future.