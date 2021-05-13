Watch Now: Dashcam footage shows 'near-miss accident' with MHP trooper

Recently found footage from a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle considered key in a lawsuit filed against the department has been made public.

The lawsuit, filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court by Mitchel Burgess in 2019, alleges the Wyoming high school principal was injured after a trooper made an illegal U-turn onto Highway 59, forcing Burgess to veer into the ditch at 70 mph.

The incident occurred in 2017 near Miles City. Burgess' injuries include a concussion and a spinal injury, according to the lawsuit.

The video filed with the court begins as Trooper Michael Howell amid a traffic stop on the right side of the highway; there's no audio with the video file, so the reason for the traffic stop is unclear. After the traffic stop ends, the pickup in front of Howell's patrol car pulls back onto the highway and proceeds down the road.

A pickup is seen driving down the highway in the oncoming traffic lane as Howell pulls off the shoulder toward the same lane. Howell's vehicle stops in the middle of the road, nearly perpendicular with the highway, as Burgess' pickup flies past the front end of the patrol car.