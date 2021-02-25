Vaccine status discrimination bill fails to pass initial House vote

A surprise 50-50 vote on the state House's second reading of a bill to prohibit state agencies from denying services to people who refuse vaccination drew some gasps from lawmakers as the bill failed on the tie.
Seventeen Republicans joined all 33 Democrats to defeat the bill on second reading. Legislators could try to revive the bill on a motion to reconsider that vote.
House Bill 415, which prohibits discrimination by state agencies and employers against people who don't get vaccinated, cleared out of committee on Tuesday on a party-line vote, with Republicans sending the bill to the full House for consideration. Thursday's debate on the House floor drew some spirited discussion. One Republican said he feared the proposal would interfere with the National Guard, which requires immunization be maintained. Another Republican likened an agency granting access based on vaccination status to a police state.
"I don't want to have to carry around something that says I'm OK to walk around outside my house," Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican representing rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, said. "I hope that in the future standing up on this, people will be able to say I'm an American patriot because I want to be free."
Bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, said the matter was about the constitutional right to privacy and for the liberty to choose whether or not to get vaccinated.
"When we’re doing our work in this chamber it is important that we respect the rights of the people we serve and this bill does that," Carlson said.
Democrats have spurned the proposal as an attack on public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will have tormented the state for a full year by this time next month.
“This is about population health,” Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, said. “Yes, immunizations protect your children, they protect you. They also protect your family, your neighbors, your school, your work place, your church, you community, our state. We protect each other.”