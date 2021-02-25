Vaccine status discrimination bill fails to pass initial House vote

A surprise 50-50 vote on the state House's second reading of a bill to prohibit state agencies from denying services to people who refuse vaccination drew some gasps from lawmakers as the bill failed on the tie.

Seventeen Republicans joined all 33 Democrats to defeat the bill on second reading. Legislators could try to revive the bill on a motion to reconsider that vote.

House Bill 415, which prohibits discrimination by state agencies and employers against people who don't get vaccinated, cleared out of committee on Tuesday on a party-line vote, with Republicans sending the bill to the full House for consideration. Thursday's debate on the House floor drew some spirited discussion. One Republican said he feared the proposal would interfere with the National Guard, which requires immunization be maintained. Another Republican likened an agency granting access based on vaccination status to a police state.