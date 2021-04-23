'Vaccine passport' bill voted down in Senate

The Senate on Friday voted down a bill that would have barred government agencies and most businesses from requiring so-called “immunity passports” to access goods or services.

The 23-27 vote on House Bill 703 was a reversal in fortune for vaccine critics, who a day earlier had loudly cheered the passage of House Bill 702, a similar bill that sailed through the same chamber on a party-line vote.

Democrats have opposed both measures, while a majority of Republicans supported them.

While the debates on both bills have centered on vaccines for COVID-19, Republican Sen. Brian Hoven, of Great Falls, noted HB 703 would apply to all vaccines.

“The vaccinations that we’ve experienced over the years, for hepatitis, for polio, for diphtheria, whooping cough, and all of those have been part of the records, and there hasn’t been an issue,” Hoven said, arguing against the need for the bill.

He argued the COVID pandemic will be largely over in a year’s time, “but we’ll be left with this bill and the ramifications from it.”