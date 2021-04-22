Vaccine critics cheer bill slashing immunization requirements

“Most of these facilities in the state of Montana accept Medicaid or Medicare, and the government, CMS, has requirements that these facilities have to abide by or they lose their ability to accept” those payments, said Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, referring to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.

The bill is from Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan.

The version that emerged from committee would have classified as discrimination any policy to deny employment, goods or services due to a person’s vaccine status, but an amendment that passed narrowly on Thursday carved out exemptions for schools and day cares. Another amendment successfully added to the bill bars any entity from requiring that any vaccine be mandatory if it's available under an emergency use authorization or is in the process of undergoing clinical trials — which would include the COVID vaccines currently on the market.

While most Republicans argued for the measure as one that would reinforce the freedoms of people who don’t want to be vaccinated, several offered misinformation about vaccinations.

At one point, Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican, brought up a debunked conspiracy theory that holds that the government or other actors are planting microchips in vaccines, an assertion repeated by at least one woman observing from the gallery.