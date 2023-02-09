Six years ago, Rep. Greg Frazer, a Republican from Deer Lodge and a mental health technician at the state prison, was the first to arrive on a unit where an inmate was assaulting another correctional officer.

The inmate was Jeremy Cramer, who plead guilty in 2014 to killing and dismembering his 3-year-old son.

"Clearly he had no regard for human life," Frazer said.

Frazer invoked Cramer's assault on an officer Thursday in a debate about a bill to raise state employee pay. The state pay plan, known each session as House Bill 13, is sponsored by Anaconda Republican Rep. John Fitzpatrick and would provide $3 per hour raises, or 8%, whichever is greater, over the next two years. Fitzpatrick said Thursday the raises are angled toward entry-level jobs like psychiatric technicians at the state hospital in Warm Springs or correctional officers in Deer Lodge.

The bill passed its first vote Thursday on the House floor.

Montana State Prison is one of several state institutions suffering from short staffing, with roughly 40% of positions vacant at the state's largest prison facility.

Frazer did not identify Cramer on the House floor Thursday, but said the inmate had beaten the other officer so badly blood was on the windows and the metallic smell clung to the air.

"That's not something you will ever forget," he said.

The second officer on the scene that day was a "brand-new officer, fresh out of the box," he continued.

"That officer jumped in and helped out right alongside me, making wages that were competitive with the fast food industry," Frazer said. "Today, our correctional officers' wages are not competitive with the fast food industry."

A correctional officer job listing on the state website on Thursday stated starting pay ranges from $19.01 to $22.36. While the Department of Corrections approved a $2 raise since the last session, county jails in more populated areas tend to pay higher and draw corrections officers away from rural Deer Lodge.

The raises proposed in HB 13 would be a significant leap from that of the 2021 pay plan, which gave employees a 55-cent raise. Along with recruitment and retention issues the state faces, Fitzpatrick noted inflation has also put state employees in a position to seek out higher pay.

"It may be a snowplow operator, a highway patrolman, a driver's license examiner, a social worker helping you get assistance for someone in your family who needs help," Fitzpatrick testified on Thursday. "Or the faceless prison guard who keeps the inmates from disrupting civil society or threatening our safety. The quality of life in the state of Montana depends on state employees doing their jobs."

The bill passed in Thursday's hearing on a 91-8 vote. It will receive a third vote, usually a formality, Friday before making a likely transfer to the Senate.