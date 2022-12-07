US Gold announces Zinke's resignation from board

U.S. Gold Corp. announced that Ryan Zinke will resign from its board of directors effective Dec. 31.

Zinke won the election to Congress in Montana’s western congressional district and will be divesting his interests in U.S. Gold and will have no ongoing agreements or relationship with the company after Dec. 31, the company said in a November news release.

Zinke joined the board of U.S. Gold in April 2019 a few months after resigning as Interior secretary. U.S. Gold was based in Elko, Nev. at that time, and is now based in Cheyenne, Wyo. The company is currently focused primarily on its CK Gold Project about 20 miles west of Cheyenne, and also has gold projects in Idaho and Nevada.

Zinke, who served as Montana’s at-large congressman from 2015-2017, is on the slate of directors for re-election at the company’s 2022 annual meeting of stockholders which will be held Dec. 16. If re-elected, Zinke will continue to serve as a director until Dec. 31, and then the board will address the vacancy in accordance with the company’s bylaws, the news release said.