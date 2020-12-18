US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

California has emerged as one of the most lethal hot spots, with hospitals running out of intensive care beds and ambulances lining up outside emergency rooms in scenes reminiscent of the calamity around New York City last spring. California on Friday reported over 41,000 new cases and 300 more deaths.

When New York's hospitals were in crisis, health care workers from across the country came to help out. This time, "there's no cavalry coming" because so many hospitals are swamped, said Dr. Marc Futernick, an emergency room physician in Los Angeles.

The nation is scrambling to expand vaccinations as rapidly as Moderna and Pfizer can churn out doses. Moderna's is for people 18 and older, Pfizer's starts at age 16.

It's just the beginning of "what we hope will be a big push to get this terrible virus behind us, although it will take many more months to get to all Americans," Collins said.

Moderna expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses available globally in the first three months of 2021, with 85-100 million of those available in the U.S.