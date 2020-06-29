UPDATED: Weddings contribute to new cases; state adds 56 COVID-19 cases Monday

Part of Bullock's proposal for reopening Montana included a goal of testing 60,000 people a month. Since the start of the year, 88,743 Montanans have been tested, though about 50,200 of those have come in the last month. The state is working with local groups to host surveillance testing of vulnerable populations like nursing home residents and employees, as well as testing in "destination" communities that are popular with travelers.

Events like testing in Big Horn County have identified positives.

Of the new cases reported Monday, a spokeswoman for Bullock said though investigations are ongoing, it appears few new cases are from testing events. Most positives in clusters start with the testing of symptomatic people, and through testing their contacts, the state is finding more asymptomatic cases.

Tests for symptomatic people are generally sent to the state lab, where turnaround is about 24-48 hours. Tests collected at surveillance testing events for asymptomatic people generally go to private labs, unless someone tested reports symptoms. The turnaround for asymptomatic tests at private labs has a turnaround time of about three to five days.

The Montana VA Health Care System also said Monday that enrolled veterans are eligible for free COVID-19 testing at 13 locations.