Updated: US high court denies bid to restore Greens on Montana ballot

Green Party candidates are believed to draw votes away from Democratic candidates. Stapleton alleged the Green Party's removal was aimed at eliminating political competition for Democrats.

Several high-stakes races are on the ballot this November, including Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock challenging Republican Sen. Steve Daines. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is facing off against Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte in the race to fill the governor's seat. With tens of millions of dollars pouring in, both races are expected to be competitive, and the two parties are seeking any edge possible.

The U.S. Supreme Court filing came after the Montana Supreme Court issued an expedited ruling on Aug. 19 upholding an Aug. 7 ruling from Reynolds that granted the requests of over 560 people to remove their names from ballot petitions after they learned the Montana Green Party did not support the effort.

Stapleton rejected those requests, saying they were filed after a deadline. Reynolds granted the signature-removal requests, saying there was no such deadline in state law. The ruling left the Green Party without enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The Democratic Party and four people who signed Green Party petitions had sued after Stapleton refused requests to remove signatures from the petitions.