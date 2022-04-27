UPDATED: TV ads direct viewers to incorrect voting information

Correction This story has been corrected to reflect that the judge recently modified his original injunction regarding new voter ID laws. The April 22 order reinstated new requirements for ID needed to register to vote.

Montanans casting ballots in-person can still use student identification from in-state colleges or universities as their sole form of ID, contrary to information referenced by the Secretary of State in commercials currently airing on television.

The public service announcement-style TV ads feature Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen instructing viewers to visit her office’s website to learn more about current voter ID requirements. But the website’s information incorrectly reflects requirements signed into law last year. Those requirements were put on hold by a state judge three weeks ago, effectively reverting the state’s voter ID laws back to their status during the 2020 election cycle.

Dana Corson, Jacobsen's state elections director, did not respond to questions Wednesday, including whether Jacobsen's office plans to correct the online information. An automatic email from Jacobsen's spokesman indicated he was unavailable.

In a previous statement condemning the judge's decision to grant the injunction, Jacobsen noted that her office had already begun voter outreach regarding the new requirements.

"It's impossible to undo the steps that have already been taken to implement these legislative changes, including direct voter communication, education and outreach," Jacobsen said in an April 6 statement issued by her office.

The Legislature in 2021 added new restrictions on acceptable identification to vote in-person at polling places, but those restrictions have been put on hold by the judge’s order.

That means that voters do not currently have to show photo ID to vote in person — although they do need to show some form of identification. That can include a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, voter registration card or other government-issued document showing the voter’s name and current address.

Alternatively, they can present a photo ID, including a Montana driver’s license or state, tribal or school ID.

Jacobsen’s office vowed to appeal the injunction putting the new election laws on hold, and submitted a notice of appeal to the Montana Supreme Court the next day. As of Wednesday afternoon, however, her attorneys had not yet filed an opening brief in the case.

Ballots were mailed to overseas voters last week, while absentee ballots must be sent to all other absentee voters by May 13. The primary election is June 7.

The injunction put the brakes on portions of three other laws enacted in 2021 — ending voter registration on Election Day, prohibiting voters who will turn 18 before Election Day from getting ballots in advance of their birthdays and restricting ballot-collection activities.

In an April 22 order, the judge modified the injunction to apply only to forms of ID needed when casting ballots. The law also added restrictions to the forms of ID needed to register. Those new registration requirements remain in effect, under the modified injunction.

Montanans can still use “photo identification, including but not limited to a school district or postsecondary education photo identification or a tribal photo identification with the individual’s name” but need to pair that with documentation showing their name and address. That can include a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document that includes their name and address. Under the now-suspended law, a student photo ID would have to be paired with one of those documents. Those documents must be originals if the voter is registering in person, or they can be copies of the originals if the registration is submitted by mail.

Under both the current law and the requirements passed in 2021, voters can also register using their Montana driver’s license number, Montana state ID number or the last four digits of their social security number.

