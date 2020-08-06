UPDATED: State website, local health departments, "should start gelling" soon on COVID-19 counts

The state reported an additional 173 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,573 active cases statewide.
There were 87 hospitalized from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Thursday.
Twenty-nine counties reported four or more active cases Thursday, putting them under a mandatory mask order issued by the governor last month.
There have been 4,602 confirmed cases, with 2,694 recovered. Recovered means that a person has tested negative since being ill and are no longer able to spread the virus.
A total of 185,815 Montanans had been tested, with 2,691 new tests reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
Yellowstone County reported 47 new cases on Thursday. Missoula County added 31; Flathead had 26; Gallatin had 21; Big Horn had 19; Lake had five; Lewis and Clark and Toole counties each had four cases; Glacier had three; Cascade and Stillwater each added two; and Beaverhead, Fergus, Madison, McCone, Musselshell, Park, Roosevelt, Rosebud and Valley all added one case.
Although the state reported what would appear to have been a record number of new cases in Missoula County based on the local health department's website, Cindy Farr, with the Missoula City-County Health Department, said the state’s website was catching up from the last few days.
In fact, Missoula County counted 13 new cases Thursday, said Farr, incident commander for the Missoula COVID-19 response.
“DPHHS is changing the way that they receive the data from local departments, so their website should start gelling with our numbers by next week,” Farr said in an email, referring to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
