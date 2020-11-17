UPDATED: Montana puts new virus restrictions in place

Hospitals across the state have struggled to keep up with the amount of sick patients. Ravalli County's ER doctors wrote a letter to their community telling the county they were "on the brink of disaster."

During the call Tuesday, Bullock said about 70 health care workers at Kalispell Regional Healthcare had tested for the virus and were home in isolation and unable to work. He also said the state is working to contract 100 or more medical staff from all around the country within the next week.

Last week Bullock said his hands were tied when it came to putting in place more measures to control the spread of the virus. Without another federal aid package, Bullock said workers and business owners would be too financially harmed by more restrictions that kept people at home. He also said more than 100,000 Montanans in October alone had to stay home to isolate or quarantine because they had tested positive or been exposed to the virus, putting the state's workforce capacity at risk.