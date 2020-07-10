UPDATED: Lincoln County investigates cluster in Libby; Montana adds 127 COVID-19 cases, another record

Yellowstone County reported 54 new cases Thursday, followed by 39 new cases in Gallatin County, according to the state. Fourteen other counties also reported new cases Friday.

While a handful of local governments around the state have put requirements into place about wearing masks when in public and in situations where social distancing is not possible, Bullock has not issued a statewide mandate.

On Friday the Montana Hospital Association and the state Department of Commerce said they would ship 45,000 free cloth face coverings to 25 communities around the state. The coverings will be distributed at Convention and Visitor Bureau and tourism region visitor centers.

In a press release, association president and chief executive Rich Rasmussen said wearing face coverings, which are recommended by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control as a way to slow the spread of the virus, is important to keeping businesses open and the health care system not over-stressed.

"Until we have a vaccine, wearing a mask is one of the most simple and effective things we can do to keep the virus from shutting down our state. It also sets the tone with neighbors and visitors alike: Montanans wear masks and you should, too," Rasmussen said.