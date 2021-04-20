UPDATE: Senate kills bill limiting medical procedures for trans youth

The Montana Senate on Tuesday voted down a bill to limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth, with eight Republicans breaking from the party to aid Democrats in their session-long bid to bring down the proposal opponents decried as "deeply discriminatory."
In an uncommon procedural move by Democrats, House Bill 427 was indefinitely postponed on the Senate floor.
"We’ve been talking to people on both sides of the aisle for many months now in all iterations of this bill to try to make sure we were able to stop it in its tracks," Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Missoula Democrat who made the motion to postpone the bill, told the Montana State News Bureau after the hearing. "After many conversations it seemed like we had the votes so we didn't want to let this go for any longer than we had to."
Rep. John Fuller, a Republican from Whitefish, brought a pair of proposals this session that have been the target of much outrage by Democrats and LGBTQ supporters. House Bill 113, the first iteration of HB 427, died in the House. Republicans quickly brought similar bill in HB 427 that passed muster in the House and has been in the hands of the Senate since February. Lawmakers are still considering the other proposal, House Bill 112, which would ban trans women from performing in women's sports.
"Those (eight) Republicans engaged in abject cowardice," Fuller said after the Senate hearing. "And that may kill (HB)112 by that comment but it’ll take an even bigger abject cowardice to do that."
Fuller said voting down HB 427 amounted to voting to approve "sexual mutilation of children." He would not say if he planned to bring a similar measure next session.
Earlier Tuesday, a small group of Montana lawmakers amended HB 112, which would ban transgender athletes from competing in school and college sports according to the gender with which they identify. Under the amendment, the measure would be nullified if the federal government withholds education funding from the state as a result of the policy.
The concern over funding loss stems from an executive order signed by President Joe Biden during his first days in office banning discrimination based on gender. Montana universities receive around $350 million annually in federal funding, of which $250 million goes towards student loans and grants to cover tuition costs — money that university officials say could be on the line.
The Montana bill has already received initial approval from the state House and Senate. A GOP-dominated committee comprised of House and Senate members voted along party lines to amend the bill after a short discussion, with Republicans in favor. The amended bill would allow for the policy to be reversed after the state completes a full appeal process of any decision by the federal government to withhold funding.
The bill needs final approval in the House and Senate before advancing to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Activists protested in front of the state capitol Monday, calling on Gianforte to veto the bill if it is passed by the Legislature. Gianforte has not commented on whether he supports the measure or another bill also advancing this year that would ban gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors in the state.
Similar bills banning transgender athletes from school sports were proposed in more than 20 states this year, and have already been signed into law this year in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. In Idaho, a similar law was blocked by a court ruling last year.
Supporters of the Montana measure say it will keep the playing field fair in women's sports.
"You have a human right not to be discriminated against, but you do not have a sports right," Fuller said Tuesday.
Opponents — including students, athletes and human rights advocates — say the measure would further harm already marginalized transgender youth in the state.
"The fact that we are spending a single moment deciding who's allowed to play sports as a kid in a way that's going to require coaches and people on those teams to do invasive privacy-destroying genital exams is shocking to me," Bennett said.
Opponents have also raised concern over statements by the NCAA that the organization would revoke the opportunity to host championship events in states where such laws have been enacted, including popular football events in the Montana's two largest universities.