UPDATE: Senate kills bill limiting medical procedures for trans youth

The Montana Senate on Tuesday voted down a bill to limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth, with eight Republicans breaking from the party to aid Democrats in their session-long bid to bring down the proposal opponents decried as "deeply discriminatory."

In an uncommon procedural move by Democrats, House Bill 427 was indefinitely postponed on the Senate floor.

"We’ve been talking to people on both sides of the aisle for many months now in all iterations of this bill to try to make sure we were able to stop it in its tracks," Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Missoula Democrat who made the motion to postpone the bill, told the Montana State News Bureau after the hearing. "After many conversations it seemed like we had the votes so we didn't want to let this go for any longer than we had to."

Rep. John Fuller, a Republican from Whitefish, brought a pair of proposals this session that have been the target of much outrage by Democrats and LGBTQ supporters. House Bill 113, the first iteration of HB 427, died in the House. Republicans quickly brought similar bill in HB 427 that passed muster in the House and has been in the hands of the Senate since February. Lawmakers are still considering the other proposal, House Bill 112, which would ban trans women from performing in women's sports.