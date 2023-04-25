In a letter posted online Tuesday night, Republican leadership in the state House said they will bring a motion Wednesday to impose a disciplinary action against Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and first transgender legislator elected to the chamber.

Speaker of the House Matt Regier has refused to acknowledge Zephyr on the floor since last week, when in debate on a bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors she told lawmakers they should be “ashamed” if they voted for the legislation. A protest Monday over Regier’s actions ground House business to a halt temporarily and seven people were arrested and charged with misdemeanors.

The letter cites a portion of the state Constitution that says “each house may expel or punish a member for good cause shown with the concurrence of two-thirds of all its members.” Republicans hold a two-thirds supermajority in the House with 68 of the chamber's 100 members.

It’s unclear specifically what GOP leadership plans to pursue. A House Republican spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for House Democrats said Tuesday night they expect an attempt to remove Zephyr’s floor privileges. There are eight days left in the legislative session.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat, responded to the GOP letter late Tuesday in a press release.

"The Republicans are doubling down on their agenda of running roughshod over Montanans' rights — to free expression, to peaceful protest, to equal justice under the law,” Abbott wrote. “Montana Democrats will hold them accountable for every step they take in escalating their anti-democratic agenda."

The letter said the House gallery will be closed to the public Wednesday, but people can watch the proceedings via the Legislature's website, or a committee room that will televise the session.

The GOP letter stated Zephyr violated the “rules, collective rights, safety, dignity, integrity, or decorum of the House.”

Zephyr is the first trans woman elected to the Legislature. Last week in addition to telling lawmakers they should "should be ashamed" if they supported the gender-affirming care ban, she also said: "I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

Republicans have advanced several bills affecting trans people this session.

After those statements, the 21 members of the Montana Freedom Caucus misgendered Zephyr in a press release calling for her censure.

Earlier Tuesday, Regier canceled the chamber’s work for the day as the end of the legislative session looms next week.

Regier addressed the press in the anteroom of the House, giving a minute-long statement and not taking questions before locking himself and other GOP leadership in his office. Regier did not say why he was canceling the floor session, where the House was set to debate 18 bills and take procedural votes on 32 more.

“Yesterday was a dark day in the Montana House of Representatives. It’s also a dark day in the state of Montana,” Regier said in the press briefing.

During Monday’s protest, seven people were arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after Regier ordered the House gallery cleared and police forcibly removed people who were yelling “Let her speak!” and “Whose House? Our House!” Zephyr remained standing next to her seat on the floor, raising her microphone over her head and engaging with the crowd.

Regier on Tuesday criticized media coverage of the protests and disputed that he or fellow Republicans had “silenced anyone” by refusing to acknowledge Zephyr on the House floor until she met Regier’s request for an apology.

During the press briefing Tuesday, Regier said “all representatives are free to participate in House debate while following the House rules. The choice to not follow House rules is one that Rep. Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied. All 100 representatives will continue to be treated the same.”

Regier would not confirm to press he was canceling the floor session and his spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions asking about why the session was canceled and when work would resume. The House sergeant at arms told the press House members would not meet later that afternoon.

Reporters waited for about an hour to ask Regier more questions and when he finally left his office he refused to answer.

Abbott said Regier’s handling of the situation so far is unlike anything she’s observed in the Legislature.

“I think this is the most extreme action that I've seen a Speaker take against a member in the 20 years I've been around this building,” Abbott said.

Republicans have brought several bills this session that would change how transgender Montanans live in the state. Senate Bill 99, the bill where Zephyr made her original comments, would ban gender-affirming care for trans minors. Senate Bill 458 would define sex as only male and female in Montana, something trans people have testified would erase them from state code. Other adjacent bills include House Bill 359, which would originally have sought to ban minors from attending drag shows in Montana; and House Bill 234, which was aimed at what were deemed "obscene" materials in schools. All that legislation looks poised to pass the Legislature with only GOP support.

Zephyr has advocated strongly against those bills.

“The optics of silencing the first trans woman that was ever elected to this body on issues that directly impact the trans community are bad,” Abbott said.

Rep. Casey Knudsen, a Malta Republican who heads the House Rules Committee, said Tuesday afternoon there was an appetite among the GOP caucus for some sort of disciplinary action.

“My opinion is this needs to be a statement from the body and not one member,” Knudsen said.

Abbott said Democrats agree Zephyr should be allowed to debate bills, but that there are a variety of options for the best path forward.

“We're a diverse caucus. The main thing that I know is everyone in our caucus believes that this is extreme, that it’s disenfranchising 11,000 people, and that the focus should be on the legislation that has moved through this body that is really harmful to the trans, non-binary, Two Spirit community,” Abbott said.

Before the protest Tuesday, Knudsen had voted against upholding the Speaker’s decision to not acknowledge Zephyr, saying he felt it was time to move past the issue. But the protest changed his view and requires some sort of response, he told the press Tuesday.

After Tuesday, legislators have just over a week to finish up their work this session, which still includes passing a budget. Abbott said she was concerned about having enough time left to finish up everything left to do.

“A duly elected official has been silenced on the floor of the House. There's a lot happening in this building. This is one piece of it, and it's a major issue for the First Amendment of the Constitution, our democracy and the way that it works. So we have to take that seriously, and we do. And also we have a lot of legislation moving still, despite the fact that there are 32 of us (in the minority),” Abbott said

Since the protest, several high-profile Republicans have branded it as violent.

“I was disappointed in Republicans’ leadership statement yesterday that called the protestors ‘violent,’” Abbott said. “We all watched that together and thought it wasn’t a violent protest. It was disruptive, it was chanting, but it absolutely was not violent and there was no need for a SWAT team. (Montana Highway Patrol) was doing their job just fine, so I’m disappointed in the way that that protest was framed given the extreme action to silence a sitting member."

Sgt. Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol, which holds the security contract for the building, said he was not told of any injuries during the protests nor damage to property.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton on Tuesday released the names of those arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

Those arrested include Dandilion Cloverdale, 43; Sean Mennell, 28; William Scheck, 27; McKenzie Carter, 25; Taylor McDermott, 28; and Paul Kim, 22; all of Missoula, and Hannah Pate, 24, of Great Falls. They must appear by May 3 in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on the charges.

— Sam Wilson and Tom Kuglin contributed to this story.