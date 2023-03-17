An upcoming Great Falls school board election, for which more than 30,000 voters are registered, has been thrown into doubt after the county elections office told school officials it would not be “economically or administratively feasible” to go ahead as planned.

In an interview Friday, Brian Patrick said the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder notified him by email a week earlier that because of the closure of a local mail services provider, the mail-ballot election would need to be switched to an in-person election. He said it's unclear whether that will be possible. Patrick is the director of business operations for Great Falls Public Schools.

The issues with the county’s election office were first reported this week by The Electric. The local online news outlet has also reported that plans for levy elections for the Great Falls Public Library and another small school district are likewise up in the air.

County Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant wrote in the March 10 email to the school district that her office would instead hold a poll election, although it’s unclear whether they can legally do so after agreeing last year to an all-mail ballot election.

It’s also unclear how even a poll election would be handled for voters on the absentee list, which Patrick said accounts for about 87% of all registered voters in the district. The costs for conducting a school election in-person are much higher than the costs of holding them by mail-in ballots, Patrick added. That includes the cost of paid election staff and judges, along with the logistics that come with multiple polling locations.

“(The year) 2007 is the last time we did a poll election,” Patrick said. “We had over 38 polling places. That’s a lot of election judges.”

Merchant's office said she was not available to respond to provide comment Friday but would address questions during a meeting with county commissioners next week. An election analyst appointed by Merchant earlier this year, Devereaux Biddick, said the elections office previously reached out to “several different postal services,” but “at this point the timeline is gone for mail-in.”

Reached by phone Friday, Biddick also said the elections office will be able to issue absentee ballots but declined to elaborate and referred additional questions to Merchant.

“We’re working with the commissioners, we’re working with everybody,” Biddick said.

Phone calls to each of the Cascade County commissioners were not immediately returned Friday.

The Secretary of State's Office did not immediately respond to a list of emailed questions.

Patrick said he requested more information about the possibility of an in-person election from the clerk this week, but has received no response.

"My latest correspondence with her is 'Please, send me your plans,'" Patrick said. "I haven't heard anything from her."

The school board has three trustee positions open in the upcoming election. The district had also planned to ask voters to approve a levy, but the board is considering pushing that request off to a later date. Patrick said that decision will be made during the board's next meeting.

"Part of the reason is, if the election is considered to be invalid, we don't want to spend a lot of time next year on whether or not we get our month, and whether or not the levy was a valid levy," Patrick said. He added that the district has also found additional sources of funding to provide some financial cushion.

Merchant took office earlier this year, after the Republican edged out long-time Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore, a Democrat. Merchant’s razor-thin margin of victory, 0.1%, was confirmed by a subsequent recount. Moore had held the office for 16 years, despite Cascade County trending increasingly Republican in recent elections.

Cascade County has just over 47,000 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State's website, ranking No. 6 in the state.

The closure of Innovative Postal Services in Great Falls was first announced in mid-January, Patrick told the Montana State News Bureau. A former elections official with the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder’s office, Lynn Deroche, also said that was when election officials were first made aware of the upcoming problem.

Deroche started working in the elections office shortly before Moore first took office, and resigned in February after what she said was a difficult work environment created by Merchant. She suggested that there’s still time to print ballots and find a mail services vendor in another county to handle that part of the process, but that the window to do so is quickly closing.

“I would believe you’re going to have some really big consequences with not holding an election,” Deroche said. “I believe you’re looking at lawsuits, honestly. I’ve never seen that happen as long as I’ve been here, in the last 16 years.”