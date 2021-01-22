Unions assemble against annual consent legislation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several said they would support a bill that simply codified the changes that emerged from the 2018 Supreme Court ruling. Adam Haight, political director for the Montana AFL-CIO, said a bill to do exactly that would be introduced soon — but held that what Mercer's bill contained went too far.

The one proponent to the bill was the Montana chapter of Americans For Prosperity. Henry Kriegel, a lobbyist for the group, said to further improve the bill, the committee could approve an amendment allowing individuals to negotiate separate contracts with their employer, as well.

Although the bill would only effect unions in the public sector, laborers, nurses, electricians, carpenters and operators all stood in opposition of the legislation Friday.

"You can expect that each time something comes up, directed at the public sector or private sector, the Montana labor unit will be unified," Al Ekblad, executive secretary for the AFL-CIO, said. "We were expecting to see this and we’ve been preparing to have conversations and provide testimony as you saw today and I'm thankful that there were not a whole lot of employers from the state of Montana who said we need this."