Union, Public Defenders Office agree to pay hike

Public defenders in Montana will be getting raises after their union and state officials struck a deal, just a day after the public defenders' office said it would boost pay to help recruitment and retention efforts.

The pay hike is "front loaded," Timm Twardoski said Friday, meaning the biggest raises are going to attorneys who are newer to the job. Twardoski is the executive director of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 9.

Entry-level attorneys who were making roughly $65,000 a year will now make more than $76,000, while attorneys in their third year are seeing a raise from about $84,000 to more than $89,000.

AFSCME Montana Council 9 and Local 3448 negotiations teams met with representatives from the Office of the State Public Defender for the talks Friday.

Twardoski said the union has essentially been in constant talks with the agency and the Legislature since the state took over running public defender operations from the counties in the 2000s. The new agreement comes as the Office of the State Public Defender has for months been making its case to state lawmakers for the need to raise pay for public defenders, who could earn more doing legal work for other state agencies. On Thursday OPD announced it had support from Gov. Greg Gianforte and the state budget office to open negotiations with the union to boost pay.

"We’ve been in communication — the union and OPD — for a long time and a lot of years and of course nobody really knew where we were going to end today, but we knew recruitment and retention were an issue and this helps us all," Twardoski said.

The agency has 132 attorneys statewide, and only nine will see the smallest raise of roughly 50 cents an hour, Twardoski said.

"Those nine folks at the end, we're going to try to do something for them in the future," he said. "But if we can help 123, or 132 attorneys, that just makes sense."

The Office of the State Public Defender announced on Thursday it was immediately raising rates for its contract attorneys from $56 to $71. The higher rate had already been established in the agency's region around Yellowstone County, where the office had been struggling to assign attorneys to indigent clients due to workforce retention issues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.