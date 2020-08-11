Unemployment insurance payments drop as $600 weekly benefit expired

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would provide $400 weekly federal unemployment payments, but only if states picked up a quarter of that amount.

The legal footing for the order from Trump, a Republican, is unclear. And the U.S. Senate is still working toward some sort of deal to replace the previous $600 weekly benefits that expired at the end of July. But governors across the country on Monday said putting up the $100 would deplete their already-abysmal budget picture.

In Montana, the state is waiting to see how things play out.

"The Montana Department of Labor and Industry is awaiting guidance from the federal government on the process for distributing the unemployment benefits outlined in the president’s memorandum," Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday. "Montanans ought to receive this extra support during these challenging times and my administration will be working to implement these changes once we know more from the federal government. While we work at the state level to support the Montanans who need it most, Congress needs to put politics aside and find a sustainable solution."