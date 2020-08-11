Unemployment insurance payments drop as $600 weekly benefit expired

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would provide $400 weekly federal unemployment payments, but only if states picked up a quarter of that amount.
The legal footing for the order from Trump, a Republican, is unclear. And the U.S. Senate is still working toward some sort of deal to replace the previous $600 weekly benefits that expired at the end of July. But governors across the country on Monday said putting up the $100 would deplete their already-abysmal budget picture.
In Montana, the state is waiting to see how things play out.
"The Montana Department of Labor and Industry is awaiting guidance from the federal government on the process for distributing the unemployment benefits outlined in the president’s memorandum," Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday. "Montanans ought to receive this extra support during these challenging times and my administration will be working to implement these changes once we know more from the federal government. While we work at the state level to support the Montanans who need it most, Congress needs to put politics aside and find a sustainable solution."
Federal benefits have made up about 78% of what Montanans have received in unemployment payments, or about $652.58 million out of the $837.62 million total.
The additional $600 weekly payments were $578.05 million, or nearly 70% of all payments made to Montanans, according to a document produced by the Legislative Fiscal Division covering the period from March to the end of July.
Montana had $234.88 million in its unemployment trust fund as of Aug. 9. The fund is replenished through state unemployment insurance contributions. For most employers, that's paid as a percentage of taxable wages.
Last week, after the $600 payments expired, the state paid out less than half of what it did the week prior in unemployment benefits, according to data from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
From Aug. 3-7, the state reported making $17.67 million over 35,696 payments to Montanans in benefits. The week prior the state reported $40.57 million over a total of 41,225 payments.
Payments don't necessarily equate to individuals as people could have two payments in the period or one payment for two weeks of benefits.
Last month was the first time unemployment payments dropped since the pandemic reached Montana in March, according to the Legislative Fiscal Division's document. But even with July's 26% decrease compared to June, the payments are at "historically high levels," according to the document.
The $600 federal payments expired as the Senate failed to reach agreement on the next round of coronavirus aid. Both Montana's senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines, decried the benefit ending with no replacement. A package passed the Democratic-controlled House but Republican leadership in the Senate wanted to reduce the weekly payments, among other changes.
