UM releases Big Sky Poll

Thirty-five percent those polled said if the election were held that day they'd vote for Gianforte, which puts him ahead of Fox's 22%, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney's 21% and Democratic Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams' 14%. But Banville cautioned against using those numbers as a predictor of the race's outcome, saying that instead of asking voters to pick between either potential primary winner match-ups or among the candidates in a primary itself, all candidates are lumped together. That's not the choice voters will face in either the primary in June or the general election in November.

The poll also only captures the job performance for President Donald Trump, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Daines, Gianforte and Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, as well as U.S. Congress and the state Legislature. That makes comparisons between candidates who also hold office, like Fox and Cooney for example in the governor's race, impossible.