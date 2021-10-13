U.S. to open border for fully vaccinated Canadians in November

In a statement Wednesday, Tester said he will push to make sure the opening happens soon. The Biden administration didn't have an exact date for the opening, which is expected to be in November.

“Montanans depend on cross-border trade and travel to support our businesses and keep our communities connected, and the Biden Administration’s decision to keep the northern border closed has unnecessarily hurt our economy,” Tester said in a statement. “I’m glad that the Biden Administration listened to me and the thousands of Montanans who fought back against this shortsighted policy, and I will continue pushing to make sure that the northern border re-opens as quickly and as safely as possible so that families and businesses on both sides of the border can continue to fully rebound from this crisis.”

Daines also applauded the decision and called for the lifting of all restrictions on crossings.

“Montana families, small businesses and communities will finally be able to feel some of the relief they’ve been seeking for months now that the northern border is partially reopened. While I’m glad to see President Biden take this initial step to reopen the U.S.-Canada border for vaccinated Canadians, I urge him to end all restrictions and fully reopen the northern border — Montanans are depending on it,” Daines said in a statement.