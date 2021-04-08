'Turn the ship': Bill would expand political appointments in state agencies

A bill proposed in the Montana Legislature would expand the number of appointed positions within state agencies, allowing officials a wider grip on state government in order to "turn the ship" to align with the new administration.

House Bill 588, sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tempore Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, would allow agency directors appointed by the governor to appoint more personal staff than they're already allocated. Agencies headed up by elected officials such as the Department of Justice, Secretary of State's Office, State Auditor's Office, Office of Public Instruction and the Governor's Office can already appoint up to 15 people. Aside from OPI, where an incumbent Republican won, each of those agencies saw a new Republican boss elected in November.

Knudsen told the Senate State Administration Committee expanding the number appointed staff in the agencies would help color state government to the voters' preference.

"The biggest reason I wanted to bring this bill, just to make it easier for these agencies to enact the will of the voters that sent them there," Knudsen said in hearing.