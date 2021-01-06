Trump supporters gather at Montana Capitol

"We are blessed in Montana to have a long tradition of respectful and spirited dialogue and peaceful expression of diverse viewpoints through our First Amendment rights," read the statement from state Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, and Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale.

"Violence is not an acceptable response to political differences. Already this week, we've had multiple peaceful demonstrations here at the State Capitol in Helena. We encourage Montanans to continue serving as an example for the nation during these times of intense division."

Democratic leadership in the Legislature was direct in their statement denouncing the violence and the false claims of Trump.

"This is a dark day for our country. I am deeply disturbed by the violence that has taken place in our nation’s Capital and my heart aches for our country and everyone impacted," said Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, in a statement. "Our country deserves leaders that will do more than condemn the violence attempting to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and immediately put an end to the baseless claims and dangerous rhetoric that got us here today."

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said her caucus worried for those in D.C. and the future of the country.