Trump still a 'kingmaker,' Zinke says

Former President Donald Trump praised his former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on a recent call-in “tele-rally,” offering his endorsement for Zinke’s run at Montana’s new western congressional district.

“He’s a great friend of mine,” Trump said. “He was my Interior Secretary as you know and he did an incredible job in terms of energy dominance, and also energy independence, but we actually became dominant.” Trump also mentioned Zinke's work in public access and national parks, and teased a possible visit to Montana.

Trump easily won Montana with nearly 57% of the vote in his unsuccessful 2020 re-election bid. And despite fallout from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and two impeachments during his presidency, Trump remains a dominant figure in the national Republican Party. Many candidates seek out his endorsement as a vote of confidence to GOP voters who continue to support the former president and his policies. He has endorsed nearly 200 candidates nationally this primary season.

Early after announcing his candidacy for Montana’s new western district, Zinke sought and received Trump’s endorsement. In an interview with the Montana State News Bureau, Zinke acknowledged the influence of the former president, describing him as a "kingmaker" in terms of sway with voters.

Jeremey Johnson, a professor of political science at Carroll College, said Trump is still by far the most well-known and influential politician in the Republican Party, certainly at the national but also the local level.

“There’s no doubt that a Trump endorsement helps in a Republican primary,” he said. “Trump also tends to endorse the candidate most likely to win or the most well-known, certainly not in every primary. There are exceptions, if he’s unhappy with a political candidate for example.”

That includes whether the race features an incumbent or is an open seat, Johnson said. In analyzing Idaho’s GOP gubernatorial primary, incumbent Gov. Brad Little easily defeated a challenge from controversial Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Trump-backed David Perdue has also struggled in polling in his Georgia gubernatorial race against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

“It’s hard to beat an incumbent unless there’s really a lot of dissatisfaction with the party in power,” Johnson said.

While the western congressional seat is new in Montana, taking incumbency off the table, Zinke does have the benefit of strong name recognition and also previously held Montana's then-lone seat in the U.S. House. He also holds a sizable advantage in terms of fundraising.

Johnson also said Trump’s popularity among Republican voters presents a challenge for unendorsed candidates who still want to align with the former president. Once an endorsement comes, “If Trump doesn’t endorse you, that becomes a problem,” he said.

Former state Sen. Al Olszewski, the most well-known candidate in the race besides Zinke, is pushing his conservative leanings in the race and touting his support for many of Trump’s policies — but without an endorsement. His Facebook page's cover photo features a photo of Olszewski and his family with the former president.

“I thought he was good for America, and it was the principles that he brought, the ‘America first’ policies were excellent and we saw he was one of the first presidents to actually do what he said he was going to do and fight the bureaucracy,” Olszewski said at a forum in Kalispell.

Zinke’s endorsement from Trump comes despite his time at Interior ending tumultuously, with his resignation from the administration amid multiple ethics investigations. One of those investigations resulted in an inspector general’s report released this year that found Zinke misused his authority to help with a commercial project in Whitefish, and then misrepresented his role to investigators.

Zinke has pushed back on the investigations, saying they were politically driven and a product of the so-called “deep state,” and that he chose to resign after he believed they became a distraction to the work of the agency.

Olszewski takes a hardline on Zinke’s resignation from the administration and has questioned Zinke’s support for some Trump policies. In a recent ad Olszewski targeted Zinke over Trump’s construction of a wall along the U.S. Mexico border, saying Zinke "didn’t want Trump’s wall.”

The claim is sourced to a 2017 article from Business Insider in which Zinke is quoted as saying “"The border is complicated, as far as building a physical wall," and provided examples such as where to place the wall along the Rio Grande River or whether some areas would be better served with electronic defenses due to terrain.

All of the GOP western district candidates have stated support for completing the border wall. Roughly 450 miles of border wall exists along the 1,950-mile U.S.-Mexico border.

On Monday’s call, Trump said Zinke, with Interior’s oversight of public lands and Indian reservations, played an important role in the wall’s construction.

“Ryan played a critical role in helping us build the wall,” Trump said.

In an interview, Olszewski said he respects Trump and he remains the leader of the Republican Party.

“He endorsed Ryan Zinke, who was a former Trump administrator, who had to resign in disgrace as we’ve seen with the OIG report, and that’s up to President Trump to make that determination,” he said.

But Olszewski also believes the endorsement of his opponent may not have the same weight in Montana as it does in other states, saying he sees an independent mentality among Montanans when it comes to elections.

So far Trump's midterm presence in Montana has been subdued from the four large rallies he held in Montana to support Republican Matt Rosendale in a high-profile race against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in a contest that had implications for who would control the Senate. Those rallies all came after the primary, however, and were in addition to multiple trips by proxies including former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr.

