A proposal to fortify state protections for children enrolled in so-called "troubled teen" programs passed one of its biggest tests yet in the state Legislature on Friday.

House Bill 218 builds on regulations passed by the 2019 Legislature. That session lawmakers moved oversight over the industry from a self-governing board under the Montana Department of Labor to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The bill at hand, from former DPHHS deputy director-turned Democratic Rep. Laura Smith, would update the frequency of inspections from once every three years to semiannually. It would also require programs to report the use of medical, chemical or physical restraints to the state and ban the use of physical discipline.

Since passing the House, the bill had been stalled in the Senate as lawmakers debated whether another provision should remain: Whether to require phone calls between children and their parents go without supervision. Supporters argued monitoring calls would stifle reports of abuse, while opponents said children would exploit those communication lines.

That debate continued Friday on the Senate floor.

"A child should be able to talk to their mom, talk to their dad in confidence," Yellowstone County Republican Sen. Barry Usher said during Friday's hearing. Usher is carrying the bill in the Senate.

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, had successfully passed an amendment in committee to allow programs to monitor those calls. That change drew former reality TV star and hotel heiress Paris Hilton into the fold, lobbying lawmakers earlier this week in a video call to reverse McGillvray's amendment.

During Friday's hearing on Usher's amendment to restore the unmonitored calls, Sen. Bob Brown, a Thompson Falls Republican who worked at a program there, said distance between children and their parents is sometimes what's needed.

"I'm not saying there aren't bad actors out there, because I really, truly, believe there is," Brown said. "But this really becomes a time of healing for families and the youth that are involved in these situations and many times the parents are not strong enough to have these communications that aren't monitored. … (The children) are masters at manipulation, that's why they've gotten into the trouble they have."

The programs under this designation are for-profit, and advertise themselves as an alternative place of healing for children with behavioral health issues.

Some programs have developed standards that are nationally recognized, while others have exploited the gap of regulations — in many cases moving their operations to Montana because of that void — to employ people without any related qualifications or use practices without therapeutic value. As a result, generations of children have alleged abuse and neglect at programs typically tucked into rural northwestern Montana.

According to state inspection records, management at the now-shuttered Reflections Academy believed a 17-year-old girl was being manipulative when she told staff she felt suicidal. Several hours after staff disregarded her statements, she was found dead in a bathroom.

"Nobody reacted after the child actually said, 'I'm suicidal,'" Usher said Friday. "(The bill) ensures the kids have the opportunity to reach out to a trusted individual."

The Senate voted 33-16 to adopt the amendment requiring unmonitored phone calls. The chamber then passed the bill on a preliminary 37-13 vote.

The debate now appears settled, barring a major reversal on the Senate's third reading vote on Monday.

In the event the bill does advance from the Senate, it would go to the House for that chamber to concur or reject the Senate's changes. In January the House approved a version of the bill that required confidential phone calls between children and parents by a 97-2 vote.