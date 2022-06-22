Troopers win unfair labor practice claim in rowing machine case

The state labor department ruled this week that the Montana Highway Patrol engaged in an unfair labor practice by introducing a new physical fitness test and incentives outside of union negotiations.

State troopers, organized under the Montana Federation of Public Employees, filed the complaint in January that centers on new rowing machines recently purchased by the highway patrol. On June 20, an administrative hearing officer with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry's Board of Personnel Appeals found introducing the new rowing machines, even as a pilot program, violated the union's previous agreement on the Montana Physical Abilities Test, also known as the MPAT.

MFPE President Amanda Curtis said Thursday the case was less about the machines than it was about the bargaining process.

"Our guys are all in for physical fitness, they understand it's a really important part of the job to help them stay safe and to serve Montanans," Curtis said. "It was really not about the physical fitness test. It was about honoring their collective bargaining rights. If you let them get away with a physical fitness test, what are they doing to do next?"

A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice did not offer comment when reached by email.

The highway patrol's fitness test comes with incentives for better performances on the obstacle course that included running, jumping, climbing, vaulting, lifting, carrying, pulling and pushing. Taking the MPAT is mandatory, but completing the test earned troopers increasing incentives. Four-minute, 30-second times to complete the course would net the trooper $1,000 and 40 hours of compensated time; any time longer than 7 minutes and 30 seconds got them nothing.

In September, MHP Col. Steve Lavin issued an email to the agency announcing a transition to a new testing format by January 2022, moving away from the MPAT and toward quarterly rowing tests, which would be mandatory. Considering all the actions involved in the MPAT, the rowing tests are less likely to cause injuries. By the time of Lavin's email, MHP had already purchased 20 rowing machines.

Lavin's email also said the agency needed testing groups on the rowing machines before the new format went into effect. In exchange for taking part in the pilot program, troopers would get the $1,000 and 40 hours of compensated time, the highest level of incentives from the MPAT.

The union claimed the introduction of new rowing machines violated a memorandum of understanding that's been in place since 2017. At the time of Lavin's email, the union had specifically requested to bargain over fitness tests in the ongoing contract negotiations. According to the hearing officer's decision, the MHP administration never responded to the request.

As the case moved through administrative proceedings, MHP argued that because troopers were not required to participate in the rowing tests, but could still take the MPAT and get the associated incentives, that it had not violated the state's collective bargaining laws. The Board of Personnel's hearing officer disagreed.

"It is immaterial as to whether MHP had actually implemented the final rowing test as a replacement for the MPAT," hearing officer Jeffrey Doud wrote in the June 20 ruling. "What is material are the financial incentives attached to the troopers' participation in the rowing test in a comparable manner as the existing, and bargained-for, MPAT."

Curtis said the bargaining process is still underway. A contract is out for vote with the union members, she said, although Curtis did not yet have the results.

