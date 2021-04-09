'Triggers' tax reduction bill advances in House

One of those tests is calculating if the revenue growth outpaces what's called the annual compound growth rate, which provides for a seven-year snapshot of revenue growth. If revenues outpace that measure, the money can flow to the tax reduction fund.

The bill would also capture some of the money budgeted for state agencies if it isn't spent. By law, part of that over-appropriated money must go into the fire fund. But if the fire fund is full, which is about $105 million, under Hertz's bill 75% of any other excess goes to the tax reduction fund, with the remaining going to the general fund.

Then to tap the tax reduction fund to offset an income tax cut, another series of measures must be met: the budget stabilization reserve fund has to be full and the fire fund balance must be roughly 75% of the maximum.

At that point, in September of even-numbered years, the governor's office would review any possible tax rate cuts to make sure they wouldn't trigger a segment of state law that calls for budget reductions in the face of lower-than-expected revenues and check to see if the fire fund will be sufficient for that year's fire season.

If those tests are met, the governor can decide, in consultation with legislative interim committees, to implement the triggered tax reductions.