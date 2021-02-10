Tribes say hunting bill violates treaties, will damage relationship with Montana

A bill supporters believe would assert property rights to hunt on privately owned land within Montana’s Indian reservations saw a wave of opposition Tuesday from tribal leaders saying the legislation would compromise tribal sovereignty, harm their ability to manage wildlife and weaken tribes’ relationships with the state.
Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, said he brought House Bill 241 to the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee at the request of constituent landowners on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The bill would reverse a state rule disallowing big game hunting by non-tribal members on fee lands within the boundaries of Montana’s seven reservations.
“The way I’d describe this bill is, it’s a truly private property ownership bill, and in no way, shape or form was it ever meant to infringe on tribal property, to usurp the rules and regulations the tribe has over their lands, their trust lands, or their members,” Read told the committee.
Reservations are generally made up of three types of landownership: trust lands owned by the tribe, trust land owned by tribal members, and private fee land including that owned by non-tribal members.
HB 241 was resoundingly opposed by tribal leaders and attorneys testifying Tuesday. The legislation violates treaty rights, creates animosity between state and tribal governments and would result in a jurisdictional quagmire of wildlife management and enforcement, they said.
Current rules derived from treaties, negotiations and litigation affirm tribes’ authority to manage fish and wildlife within the boundaries of their reservations including on privately owned land, opponents of the bill said. Specifically, tribes may disallow hunting of big game by non-tribal members, and have adopted various hunting and fishing regulations for each respective reservation. Those regulations range from subsistence hunting for enrolled members to tribal hunting and fishing licenses available for non-tribal members for a variety of species and depending on the reservation.
Allowing non-tribal members to hunt fee lands with state rather than tribal hunting licenses, “completely disrespects our rights and sovereignty to manage our own lands and resources,” Jestin Dupree, Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes’ councilman, told the committee.
“This is a slap in the face and we should be moving forward, not backward,” he said.
Tribal Vice Chairman Charles Headdress referenced the Dawes Act of 1887 that forced the breakup of many communally-owned tribal lands in an effort to push assimilation through agriculture. The result was the stripping of millions of acres of tribal lands by the U.S. government that were then sold to non-tribal members — policies that both failed and were harmful, he said.
Several opponents testified that the bill would create jurisdictional conflicts and lead to inevitable legal challenges. Tribes had given up significant land holdings in order to maintain on-reservation hunting rights, they said.
“If the state does not satisfy its duty, the floodgates of litigation will be open and the relationship between the tribes and the state will suffer,” said Evan Thompson, legal counsel for the Blackfeet Tribe.
Proponents of HB 241 argued that non-tribal landowners are faced with the impacts from deer and elk on their property but not the legal right to hunt them. That means deciding whether to allow access for tribal members to hunt deer and elk on their land while they must leave the reservation to hunt.
Rick Schoening, a retired Montana game warden from Lake County, described conflicted feelings about citing private landowners who shot big game on their private property within the reservation. Because the lands in question are owned by non-tribal members and not among the trust lands owned by the tribe or individual members, he believes those landowners have seen their private property rights degraded.
“Unjustly, landowners living within the exterior boundaries of the seven Indian reservations do not have the same rights as the landowners living outside of these political boundaries,” he said. “This is wrong.”
Rick Schoening went on to say that up until about 70 years ago, non-tribal private landowners could hunt on fee land. HB 241 would restore that right, he said.
His son, Brendeon Schoening, testified that he believed the 2019 Montana hunting regulations were so vague that he wanted to “test this unjust prohibition” on his land. He decided to shoot a deer and tag it with a Montana hunting license. He was cited and the deer confiscated, but after a year a district court judge dismissed his case, he told the committee.
The district court decision conflicts with both the Montana Supreme Court in the 2002 State v. Shook case and a 2005 Ninth Circuit ruling in Randy V. Roberts. Both of those cases upheld the rule disallowing non-tribal members to hunt big game on fee land.
Read said the conflicting court rulings also prompted his bringing the bill.
Groups such as Montana Native Vote and the ACLU also cautioned that the bill brought major concerns about its legality.
Opponents were also critical of the blanket approach the bill took given the diversity of reservations including varying amounts of fee land and different tribal hunting regulations.
Dustin Temple with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks testified in opposition to the bill, saying it failed to recognize the legal dynamics between state, federal and tribal governments and the uniqueness of each reservation if the state were to attempt to navigate management and enforcement. The bill could also lead to issues with negotiated wildlife management between FWP and tribes, he said.
When asked by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, if he had consulted with the tribes prior to bringing HB 241, Read said he had not.
Read said in closing on his bill that he had learned a great deal during the hearing and that if nothing else, he hoped the bill could start a conversation between landowners and tribal governments.