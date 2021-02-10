Tribes say hunting bill violates treaties, will damage relationship with Montana

“If the state does not satisfy its duty, the floodgates of litigation will be open and the relationship between the tribes and the state will suffer,” said Evan Thompson, legal counsel for the Blackfeet Tribe.

Proponents of HB 241 argued that non-tribal landowners are faced with the impacts from deer and elk on their property but not the legal right to hunt them. That means deciding whether to allow access for tribal members to hunt deer and elk on their land while they must leave the reservation to hunt.

Rick Schoening, a retired Montana game warden from Lake County, described conflicted feelings about citing private landowners who shot big game on their private property within the reservation. Because the lands in question are owned by non-tribal members and not among the trust lands owned by the tribe or individual members, he believes those landowners have seen their private property rights degraded.

“Unjustly, landowners living within the exterior boundaries of the seven Indian reservations do not have the same rights as the landowners living outside of these political boundaries,” he said. “This is wrong.”

Rick Schoening went on to say that up until about 70 years ago, non-tribal private landowners could hunt on fee land. HB 241 would restore that right, he said.