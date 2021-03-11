Tribes line up to oppose cuts of tribal health positions in state health department

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes Councilman Jestin Dupree, who is also vice chair for the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, said he couldn't think of any reason to cut the two positions.

When Dupree was denied services in a Poplar emergency room, he said one of the people in a position being cut helped him get medical care. Dupree made the comparison between his combat tours in the U.S. Army and challenges identifying the enemy to the actions of the Legislature.

"Our enemy was hard to spot because they were in civilian clothes and blended in with the civilian population," Dupree said. "I honestly feel the same way when it comes to our state Capitol lately. Why are we not moving forward with state-tribal relations instead of the proposal to cut these positions? It's taking a step backward and it's disheartening to come to Helena in order to defend one of our lifelines to the Montana health office."

Anna Whiting Sorrell, the former head of the state health department under Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer, said that the positions were important to addressing life-expectancy disparities between Natives and non-Natives. Whiting Sorrell also explained the complexities of how Natives in the state can access health care, saying that the two positions helped navigate that and build trust.