Tribes, indigenous groups challenge new Montana ballot collection restrictions

Ballot collection, sometimes referred to as “ballot harvesting,” is a practice commonly used by get-out-the-vote groups, in which organizations submit completed mail-in ballots collected from voters. There are no known instances of those practices being tied to voter fraud or ballot tampering in the state.

The groups argue in their lawsuit that less reliable mail service and internet access, higher rates of poverty and long distances to election offices or other drop-off locations already create significant barriers to voting for Native Americans living on reservations.

“Because of these many barriers, Native American voters in rural reservation communities rely on third parties’ collection and conveyance of their ballots to cast their votes," the lawsuit states. "Groups like Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote play an integral role in facilitating voting access for tribal community members, by providing a range services from hosting voter registration drives to collecting and conveying their absentee ballots."