Tribes, indigenous groups challenge new Montana ballot collection restrictions

Four Native American tribes in Montana and a pair of indigenous rights organizations are challenging new restrictions on ballot collection, after Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed them into law last week.
The lawsuit also takes aim at another recently-signed bill ending Election Day voter registration in Montana. It was filed Monday in Yellowstone County District Court by the Blackfeet Nation, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote.
House Bill 530 prohibits people from collecting and submitting other people’s voted ballots if they are receiving any financial compensation for doing so. Violators are subject to a $100 fine per ballot. Gianforte signed the bill on Friday.
Republicans, who mostly supported the measure, have said it enhances election security by minimizing the risk of ballot tampering, while Democrats have criticized it and similar proposals as attempts to suppress the votes of more liberal-leaning voters, including those living on Indian reservations and on college campuses.
In their lawsuit, which names Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen as a defendant, the groups argue that the two laws are “part of a broader scheme by the Montana Legislature to disenfranchise Native American voters.”
Ballot collection, sometimes referred to as “ballot harvesting,” is a practice commonly used by get-out-the-vote groups, in which organizations submit completed mail-in ballots collected from voters. There are no known instances of those practices being tied to voter fraud or ballot tampering in the state.
The groups argue in their lawsuit that less reliable mail service and internet access, higher rates of poverty and long distances to election offices or other drop-off locations already create significant barriers to voting for Native Americans living on reservations.
“Because of these many barriers, Native American voters in rural reservation communities rely on third parties’ collection and conveyance of their ballots to cast their votes," the lawsuit states. "Groups like Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote play an integral role in facilitating voting access for tribal community members, by providing a range services from hosting voter registration drives to collecting and conveying their absentee ballots."
The Ballot Interference Prevention Act, a more restrictive law that also curtailed ballot collection in Montana, was passed through a ballot referendum by Montana voters in 2018. It was found unconstitutional by a pair of judges in Yellowstone County state district court last year. A similar law was introduced during the recent legislative session, but was voted down. The language in HB 530 limiting ballot collection was added as an amendment to the bill in the final weeks of the session.
The complaint also alleges that House Bill 176, ending Election Day voter registration, will have a substantial effect on voting by Native Americans living on reservations.
“Native Americans living on reservations often lack access to regular mail service, such that many individuals cannot reliably receive mail voter registration applications or return those voter registration applications via mail,” the lawsuit states, adding that those voters are “more likely to be geographically isolated” from polling places.
The groups are asking the court to grant injunctions against Jacobsen to keep the state from enforcing the new laws, while also asking that they be declared unconstitutional for violating the plaintiffs' voting, equal protection, freedom of speech and due process rights.
HB 176 is also being challenged in a lawsuit previously filed by the Montana Democratic Party, which is also asking a Yellowstone County district judge to toss a new law tightening voter ID requirements. Democrats on Friday amended their complaint to also include the new ballot restrictions included in House Bill 530.
