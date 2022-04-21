Tribal nations receive $500,000 for treatment, prevention efforts

The state is distributing $500,000 collected from taxes on recreational cannabis sales to Montana's eight tribal nations for substance use disorder treatment and prevention, the governor's office and state health department announced in a press release Thursday.

The money was set aside in legislation that passed last year to implement a statewide system for sales after voters approved the use recreational cannabis in the 2020 election.

The legislation puts $6 million from the 20% tax on recreational cannabis sales toward Gov. Greg Gianforte's Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. Of that, $500,000 was directed toward tribal nations.

“Acting with the urgency the drug crisis requires, we made a historic investment last year in substance abuse prevention and treatment programs through the HEART Fund. Rather than create bigger government, we designed the program to be community-led, because communities know their local needs best,” Gianforte said in a press release Thursday. “With these eight grants, the state is partnering with Tribal Nations to close gaps in treatment and prevention and help those combating addiction regain their health and rebuild their lives.”

Overall, the HEART Fund directs a combined $25 million toward substances use disorder treatment program and prevention efforts, with $19 million from federal sources.

Each of the state's eight tribal nations will receive $62,500. Tribes will report back to the state health department at the end of July how they spent the money.

In the press release, Dale Fourbear, the director of Fort Peck’s Spotted Bull Recovery Resource Center, said the money will help provide services on the Fort Peck Reservation.

“We appreciate this funding, and we are committed to improving our chemical dependency/behavioral health continuum of care,” Fourbear said in the release. “This funding will be used to enhance our efforts in providing culturally-based and strength-based chemical dependency/behavioral health services in the areas of prevention, intervention, and support for the communities of the Fort Peck Tribes. There is much work ahead, but this is a great start and we’re grateful for this partnership to tackle such important issues.”

The money can be spent on substance use disorder treatment and prevention, mental health treatment and tobacco prevention and cessation. Under this pot of money, services are limited to things not reimbursable through Medicaid or other state health department contracts or directly from a federal grant.

So far recreational cannabis sales in Montana have exceeded projections since starting at the beginning of the year, with the Montana Department of Revenue tallying $73 million in sales over the first three months of 2022. That's compared to a previous estimate of $130 million for the first full year of sales.

