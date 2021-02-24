Tribal groups rip bill to criminalize pipeline protesters

Alan Olson, president of the Montana Petroleum Association, pointed back to the 2016 case of Leonard Higgins, an Oregon climate change activist convicted of shutting off a crude oil pipeline valve outside of Big Sandy as part of a multi-state protest.

"This kind of damage causes millions of dollars in damage and lost revenue, stands the chance of killing or injuring individuals and it needs to have the appropriate punishment," Olson said.

But opponents contended the broad language in the bill could criminalize groups that help organize peaceful protests. Gunderson pointed out similar laws have been enacted in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas. Sam Forstag with the ACLU of Montana testified that a law with similar language was struck down in South Dakota as unconstitutional.

"I hope you will consider that vandalism is something that no one in this room supports, while there are financial interests at stake here, these are things that are already criminalized and we do not need to expand out code to criminalize First Amendment activity," Forstag said.