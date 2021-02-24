Tribal groups rip bill to criminalize pipeline protesters

A proposal to curb protests at infrastructure projects like oil pipelines drew strong condemnation from tribal groups on Wednesday who said the threat of muscled-up criminal penalties would deter Native communities from exercising their right to peacefully protest.
Rep. Steve Gunderson, a Republican from Libby, introduced on Wednesday House Bill 481, which would up the criminal and civil penalties for those who trespass on and damage property associated with infrastructure projects; Gunderson offered the Dakota Access Pipeline as an example for the committee, where protests reached criminal levels.
Gunderson said his bill maintains protesters' First Amendment rights.
"They may do so, no problem, and they're allowed to exercise their right of assembly and right to protest," Gunderson told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. "Once the realm of peaceful has left and there’s burning, damage and rioting, HB 481 would kick in."
But Jestin Dupree, a councilman for the Fort Peck Tribes, said enhancing the penalties on crimes that already exist — tripling the penalties for trespass and increasing the penalties for conspiracy ten-fold — on behalf of massive corporations that risk land and water disasters in Montana sets out a poor sequence of priorities.
"This shows the drafters of the bill think the property of giant international corporations are more important than the property of Montana citizens and it's a direct attack on the tribal members of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes," Dupree told the committee.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation and Western Native Vote were among those who spoke against HB 481 on Wednesday.
In the current climate, the focus is on the Keystone XL Pipeline, a section of which was proposed to stretch through the Fort Belknap Reservation on its way through the state. Montana tribes rejoiced in January when President Joe Biden canceled the project, while Montana's congressional delegation has sought a reversal from the Biden administration. Earlier this month, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen penned a letter co-signed by 13 other attorneys general threatening legal action if the Keystone permit wasn't reinstated, and Gov. Greg Gianforte took to the Hi-Line a week ago to highlight the loss communities suffered without the work.
Alan Olson, president of the Montana Petroleum Association, pointed back to the 2016 case of Leonard Higgins, an Oregon climate change activist convicted of shutting off a crude oil pipeline valve outside of Big Sandy as part of a multi-state protest.
"This kind of damage causes millions of dollars in damage and lost revenue, stands the chance of killing or injuring individuals and it needs to have the appropriate punishment," Olson said.
But opponents contended the broad language in the bill could criminalize groups that help organize peaceful protests. Gunderson pointed out similar laws have been enacted in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas. Sam Forstag with the ACLU of Montana testified that a law with similar language was struck down in South Dakota as unconstitutional.
"I hope you will consider that vandalism is something that no one in this room supports, while there are financial interests at stake here, these are things that are already criminalized and we do not need to expand out code to criminalize First Amendment activity," Forstag said.
The committee did not vote on the proposal on Wednesday. Gunderson said he was working on an amendment that would exempt labor unions from protesting as already permitted in federal law. Committee Chair Barry Usher, a Republican representative from rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, said the amendment would be critical to the committee's consideration on passing the measure. The bill is also up against a transmittal deadline.