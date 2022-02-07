Trial set in climate change lawsuit brought by Montana youths

A trial date has been set in a lawsuit filed by 16 young Montanans against the state government over concerns of policies they say favor fossil fuels and lead to climate change.

The lawsuit was initially filled nearly two years ago against then Gov. Steve Bullock, the state Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Department of Transportation and Public Service Commission.

The named plaintiff is Rikki Held, of Broadus, who was joined by youths who at that time were between the ages of 2-18. They are backed by Our Children’s Trust, an organization that's filed a similar case at the federal level. The law firms McGarvey Law, in northwestern Montana, and Western Environmental Law Center, in Helena, are also representing the youths.

The trial is set for Feb. 6, 2023, in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

In the suit the group alleges they are harmed by the state's energy policy they say promotes fossil fuels and the release of greenhouse gas, leading to climate change.

The claims in the lawsuit focus on the state's energy policy, which plaintiffs say violates the Montana Constitution's guarantee to a clean and healthful environment. It also challenges the Montana Environmental Policy Act, which they say prohibits the state from considering the effects of climate change when making some decisions on permitting projects.

