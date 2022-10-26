Trial challenging Montana's vax discrimination law ends

MISSOULA — A federal trial to determine whether Montana’s vaccine discrimination law should apply to nurses, hospitals, private physicians and other health care providers wrapped up Wednesday.

The law, signed last year by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, prohibits most businesses and other employers from mandating vaccinations. Democrats and health care providers have argued that rather than protecting individuals from discrimination, it makes medical facilities and other workplaces less safe. The trial began Monday.

Justin Cole, an attorney with Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP, gave the plaintiffs’ final arguments at the close of the three-day trial, which was overseen by U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy in Missoula.

“At times individual liberty must yield to public health and safety, but this law does the opposite,” said Cole, who represents the Montana Medical Association, providers and patients who challenged the law a year ago. “It elevates individual choice over public health and the public’s good, wellbeing and safety.”

The defendants, state Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau, were represented by a legal team lead by Deputy Solicitor General Brent Mead. In his closing, Mead reiterated his argument that the Republican-dominated state Legislature was well within its authority in drafting House Bill 702, which also bars employers from requiring staff to disclose their immunization status.

"We have to be able to balance risk to patients ... as well as protecting the individual autonomy of health care workers," Mead said. "… That choice rests with the Legislature. House Bill 702 is the product of that process.”

The plaintiffs have cited several federal laws that, they allege, override the state’s prohibitions on vaccine mandates and on providers obtaining immunization status from their employees.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires employers to make “reasonable accommodations” for employees who have disabilities. Being unable to determine the immunity status of their coworkers makes it difficult, and potentially impossible, for medical providers to follow those federal requirements, Cole argued.

The ADA also requires employers to make those accommodations for people seeking services, including patients seeking medical care.

Diana Jo Page is a breast cancer survivor living in Kalispell. Testifying Tuesday, she said she’s avoided medical care out of fear of contracting COVID-19 from an unvaccinated health care worker and passing it to her husband, who is currently going through cancer treatments.

She suffers from asthma, and recalled an asthma attack earlier this year so severe that she lost consciousness, and her daughter and husband urged her to go to the emergency room.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to do that,’” she said. “His (white blood cell) counts were so low, I just didn’t feel that I could go to the emergency room.”

As a patient, she said she feels like she should be able to expect health care providers to be vaccinated.

“They take an oath that says to ‘do no harm,’ and I just can’t imagine that a medical facility who is treating people who are vulnerable would not take every precaution they can to keep their patients safe," Page said.

On the ADA claims, Mead argued that none of the plaintiffs’ witnesses had requested an accommodation and been unable to receive one. An immunocompromised worker, in one instance, asked for a leave of absence during the early months of the pandemic, and was able to get one until vaccines were widely available. Another was able to work in a room isolated from others.

The plaintiffs also allege the vaccine law runs afoul of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Act, which requires employers to mitigate workplace hazards. Vaccine-preventable diseases are among those included in the act.

Mead argued HB 702 does not conflict with any of those federal requirements. He noted that prior to the Biden administration’s controversial emergency standard for larger businesses, the agency had never created rules requiring workplace vaccinations.

The standard, which allowed employees to wear masks and get tested weekly if they didn’t want the COVID vaccine, was subsequently enjoined by the U.S. Supreme Court, and OSHA ultimately walked it back.

The Montana Nurses Association is a plaintiff-intervenor in the case. The organization's CEO, Vicky Bird, testified Tuesday that immunization requirements are accepted by the majority of nurses, aside from the existing medical and religious exemptions to mandatory vaccinations.

"That’s all just a part of the job," Bird said. "You know that coming in when you take the position."

But Mead also pointed out that the MNA, which is also a union representing thousands of nurses in the state, had successfully included a clause shielding nurses from mandatory flu vaccines in past collective bargaining agreements.

Bird had, in her testimony, likened vaccines for nurses to hard hats for construction workers: "You can’t say you don’t want to wear a hard hat. You’d have to look for a different job."

Mead referred to that line during his closing.

“If that analogy is true,” he said, “the nurses collectively bargained for no hard hats in the workplace.”

The plaintiffs also allege that HB 702 violates their equal protection rights under both the Montana and U.S. constitutions, by treating three groups of health care providers differently: nursing homes and other long-term facilities; offices of private physicians; and hospitals.

The varying levels of exemptions for those different providers violate their equal protection rights, they argue, because the state lacks “a rational basis” for treating them differently.

“By treating these facilities differently, the law also treats the patients who receive care at these facilities differently and also treats the nurses who work in these settings differently,” Cole said, noting that virtually all health care settings treat immunocompromised patients as well as elderly patients.

But Mead argued those different types of providers are distinct, and provide distinctly different types of care to different groups of patients. He noted that in the spring of 2021, when HB 702 was enacted, residents at nursing homes had been disproportionately ravaged by waves of COVID compared to other providers.

“That is certainly a rational basis to look at those statistics,” Mead said. “... that those types of congregant settings, and the types of people living in these facilities who tend to be elderly, who tend to be at higher risk, that there were special circumstances to those kinds of facilities. That’s why they were exempted.”

And he referred to testimony from expert witnesses called by the plaintiffs, who noted that the types of infrastructure for higher-risk patients, like negative pressure rooms and neonatal intensive care units, would not be found in a private physician’s office.

The Montana Constitution also protects the right to seek health, another protection that the plaintiffs argued is violated by the vaccine discrimination law. The defense has argued that the state has broad authority to advance other interests that may conflict with that right.

“House Bill 702 is clearly and uniquely a nondiscrimination law,” Mead said. “That legislative purpose is what drives the legal analysis, and sets the framework for the case … (the state’s police power) is an expansive authority to govern how we function in society.”

Mead also argued that the plaintiffs never built enough of a case to implicate the state Constitution’s right to seek health. He referred to testimony from the previous two days, in which several immunocompromised patients testified that they continued to receive care after HB 702 was enacted, and that they couldn’t show whether they had contracted COVID or any other communicable disease from a provider.

But calling the new state law “antithetical to public health,” Cole argued that it failed to achieve that balance.

The plaintiffs in the case are asking Molloy to permanently bar the state from enforcing the vaccine discrimination law against health care providers.

Mead argued this is the wrong remedy to the issues the plaintiffs have with the law.

“It’s just not here, and it’s just not this case,” Mead said. “It’s two months from now, when the Legislature reconvenes in Helena.”

Molloy didn’t give any firm time table for a decision.

“It’s likely to not be a great deal of time, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow,” he said.

In the meantime, a preliminary injunction Molloy issued earlier this year, barring the state from enforcing HB 702 against CMS-certified providers, remains in effect.