Trial begins in challenge to 2021 GOP election laws

On Monday, a trial to decide the constitutionality of several election laws that Montana Republicans enacted last year began with a pair of expert witnesses for the plaintiffs arguing the new policies would disproportionately make it harder for Native Americans to vote.

Scheduled to last as long as two weeks, the case in Yellowstone County District Court follows more than a year of legal wrangling in three separate lawsuits that challenged laws passed by GOP legislators during the 2021 session and signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. One of the four laws, barring young voters from getting ballots in advance of their 18th birthdays, was struck down by the Judge Michael G. Moses three weeks ago.

Moses is overseeing the consolidated case that includes three groups of plaintiffs: the Montana Democratic Party and a former campaign staffer for the party; a coalition of tribal governments and Native American advocacy groups; and a coalition of youth organizations.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is the sole defendant. Attorney Leonard Smith on Monday previewed Jacobsen's defense during opening arguments, laying out the case that the laws were enacted to shore up the state’s “election integrity” — a term often cited by GOP supporters of the legislation — and restore voter confidence.

House Bill 530, a measure that included prohibitions on paid third-party ballot collection in Montana, “will prevent fraud tied to paid ballot collection,” Smith said, and “imposes minimal and routine burdens on voters.”

That was a far cry from the case made by plaintiffs, with two expert witnesses sharing research and analysis indicating the law will exacerbate already disproportionate barriers to voting on the state’s reservation communities.

Daniel McCool, a political science professor emeritus at the University of Utah, drew from his report outlining the higher “voter costs” faced by Native Americans in Montana. He described those costs as factors voters must overcome in order to cast a ballot, from the time required to travel to a post office or polling place to the monetary burden of buying gas or car insurance to the patchy presence of the internet to access informational resources for voters.

“Electoral systems can be designed to maximize voter cost or minimize voter cost," McCool said.

That’s the case with HB 530, he argued, describing third-party ballot collection as a critical tool for Native American voters on reservations. Those voters are less likely to have readily available transportation and more likely to lack monetary and other resources to register and vote. House Bill 176, which ended Election Day voter registration in Montana, raises the likelihood those voters will have to take two separate trips to cast their ballots, he said.

“Voter costs are cumulative, and we all have a limit,” McCool said. “If I had to drive 159 miles round trip, would I vote every time? That would be tough. If it was storming, and it was after work, that would be a tough decision.”

He identified a broad range of other factors, from discrimination against Native Americans in border towns to poor-to-nonexistent postal service, as adding to the costs that can stack up on reservations.

On cross examination, Jacobsen attorney David Knobel pointed out repeatedly that McCool’s analysis didn’t specifically identify anyone who would be prevented from voting, and suggested his research was overly reliant on the American Civil Liberties Union. The Montana ACLU is representing the tribal groups in their case.

"In terms of this number of Native Americans who have used paid ballot collectors to vote in the past, you can't give us a number of how many of those people would have still been able to vote, even without a paid ballot collector,” Knobel said.

“There’s no data associated with hypotheticals,” McCool responded.

Knobel also made the point that under late registration in Montana, all voters still have the ability to register in the weeks leading up to the election, up until noon on the Monday before Election Day.

HB 530 bears some similarities to a law previously struck down by the courts. The Ballot Interference Prevention Act, passed through a ballot referendum, was found unconstitutional by a pair of Yellowstone County District Court judges in 2020. It also placed broad restrictions on third-party ballot collection until the judges ruled it would disproportionately affect Native American voters while failing to prevent fraud.

Proven instances of voter fraud are exceedingly rare in Montana. The plaintiffs pointed out that the defense has failed to unearth any instances of voter fraud in the state’s modern history that could have been prevented through the GOP-backed laws.

Senate Bill 169, the law that created tighter restrictions on voter identification, is the third law being challenged. It got less attention on the trial’s first day, but was one of the most fiercely contested during the 2021 Legislature.

Smith called it “an important election integrity measure that fosters confidence in elections” during the defense’s opening statements, and noted that it made some new additions to the definition of “primary ID.”

The plaintiffs have focused on the removal of college IDs from that list, though, meaning that students without a valid Montana drivers’ license or other government-issued ID must now supply additional documentation, like a vehicle registration or bank statement, that shows their name and current Montana address.

Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, an attorney representing Montana Youth Action, the Forward Montana Foundation and the Montana Public Interest Research Group, said during her opening statement that “these laws interact with one another to create an even heavier burden on the newest members of the electorate.”

Moses’ determination of the laws’ constitutionality will hinge in part on whether the new laws achieve their stated purpose in a way that places as little burden on voters as possible.

The plaintiffs argue that all three fail that test, while violating Montanans’ right to vote and discriminating against young voters. They also allege that HB 176 and HB 530 violate Native voters’ equal protection rights, while HB 530 also fails several other constitutional tests.