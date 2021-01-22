Trespassing to collect antlers could mean loss of hunting license under bill

Those who trespass to collect antlers or horns could face the loss of hunting, fishing and trapping privileges under a bill brought by an East Helena lawmaker.

Democratic Sen. Jill Cohenour’s Senate Bill 105 would allow a judge to revoke hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for up to two years for someone convicted of trespassing either onto private property or closed state wildlife management areas in order to collect antlers.

Cohenour told the Senate Fish and Game Committee the idea for the bill came from conversations she and her husband, Joe Cohenour, had with private landowners that were dealing with trespassers.

“I think it’s good policy. It’s good for Montana and it’s good for landowner protections,” she told the committee.

Joe Cohenour, testifying in support, said that landowners he spoke to along the base of the Elkhorn Mountains, which is a trophy area for bull elk, were having issues during calving with trespassing antler pickers pushing cattle around. In addition to fines, loss of licenses could offer an additional deterrent, he said.