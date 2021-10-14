Traps set for grizzlies raiding open Park County dump

State wildlife officials are attempting to trap two small grizzly bears in the Paradise Valley that accessed garbage at an unsecured county-operated solid waste collection site and then raided a private chicken coop near Emigrant.
A spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said Thursday it is not clear whether the bears will be relocated or euthanized. That decision will ultimately be made by federal officials.
The bears had not gotten into any conflicts before reports came in the last few days that they entered the dumpsite operated by Park County through an open gate near Chico Hot Springs. The dumpsters inside the site have screens, but the screens were not closed and the bears freely accessed garbage inside.
On Monday night, local filmmaker and grizzly advocate Brad Orsted attempted to haze the bears from the site by flashing his lights and honking his truck’s horn. He posted several videos of the incident on social media showing the bears feeding in the dumpsters.
“They were literally walking right in and right up into the dumpsters,” Orsted said in an interview at the site Wednesday, estimating the bears weighed about 140 pounds each.
FWP posted signs and set culvert traps Tuesday and Wednesday night unsuccessfully. On Thursday morning, an Emigrant woman posted photos of bears believed to be the same ones from the dump in her backyard raiding a chicken coop.
FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said there was not a solid timeline of how long the bears had been in the area. Officials had not decided whether to attempt to trap at the dump again or near the chicken coop Thursday, he said.
“It’s something we’re evaluating day-to-day,” he said. “It’s been multiple nights now that they’ve gotten food rewards, so it’s unclear at this point whether we’ll relocate them once we capture them or not.”
Orsted is a photographer and filmmaker, directing the short film “The Orphans of Grizzly Valley.” The film follows two cubs orphaned after their mother was killed by a hunter. Despite their young age, the cubs survived the winter and became well-known residents of the valley north of Yellowstone National Park.
The bears were later trapped and euthanized after reported conflicts, leaving local grizzly advocates outraged that they had not been relocated, Orsted said. He is concerned the bears accessing the dumpster could meet a similar fate.
“When I heard these bears were sub-adults I just knew it wouldn’t end well,” he said. “That’s why I came out here Monday and started blasting the social media stuff out.”
Both Orsted and other grizzly advocates gathered Wednesday said there was some history of bears at the site. Moreover, they believed the county should have taken steps to make the site bear resistant simply for its proximity to prime habitat.
“What I don’t understand is why they aren’t proactive about this stuff,” Orsted said. “It’s like we’re in the Southeast and a hurricane comes and everyone is surprised. Then the next year a hurricane comes and everyone is surprised again. Hello, this is the heart of grizzly country.
“It really is amazing that no one has gotten hurt. Maybe next time it won’t be a little 150-pound bear but it’s a 500-pound sow that comes barreling out of that dumpster.”
Doug Peacock with the group Save the Yellowstone Grizzly also visited the dump Wednesday and believes that with major declines in the grizzly-favorite whitebark pine and impacts from climate change, the bears will increasingly seek out the lowlands in search of food.
The history of bear activity at the site is not entirely clear. Orsted and others said it was well-known locally that bears had been seen at the dump at times in recent years.
Park County Public Works Director Matt Whitman said in an interview Wednesday it was the first recorded incident of a bear at the site.
“I think with the lack of rain this summer and lack of forage, it’s the first year we’ve had a bear,” Whitman said.
Unlike some areas of the state where those using a dumpsite can manually open and shut the screen on the dumpster, Park County did not have that type of equipment at the site near Emigrant. The gate was also not closed at night, Whitman said, citing cost issues.
In response to the grizzly incident, Whitman said the county has been working with FWP and will install electric wire along the top of the fence and an automatic gate to prevent future incidents. The county plans to move forward with the project in the next few weeks but completion of the work depends on availability of contractors, he said.
On Wednesday evening, several of the dumpsters had been emptied and their screen lids closed.
Jacobsen also reported that the local game warden did not believe the agency had previously responded to the site near Emigrant. There had been conflicts with bears at other dump sites in Paradise Valley, Jacobsen said, but credited the county with addressing issues as they’ve come up.
“We have seen conflicts in the valley at similar sites but the county has been good to work with as we’ve come in with our consulting role,” he said.
Jacobsen asked that those using the dumpsite be cautious and to stay clear of the area while traps are set in the evening and at night.
