Traps set for grizzlies raiding open Park County dump

“What I don’t understand is why they aren’t proactive about this stuff,” Orsted said. “It’s like we’re in the Southeast and a hurricane comes and everyone is surprised. Then the next year a hurricane comes and everyone is surprised again. Hello, this is the heart of grizzly country.

“It really is amazing that no one has gotten hurt. Maybe next time it won’t be a little 150-pound bear but it’s a 500-pound sow that comes barreling out of that dumpster.”

Doug Peacock with the group Save the Yellowstone Grizzly also visited the dump Wednesday and believes that with major declines in the grizzly-favorite whitebark pine and impacts from climate change, the bears will increasingly seek out the lowlands in search of food.

The history of bear activity at the site is not entirely clear. Orsted and others said it was well-known locally that bears had been seen at the dump at times in recent years.

Park County Public Works Director Matt Whitman said in an interview Wednesday it was the first recorded incident of a bear at the site.

“I think with the lack of rain this summer and lack of forage, it’s the first year we’ve had a bear,” Whitman said.