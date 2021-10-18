Traps removed as Paradise Valley grizzlies elude capture

State wildlife officials have removed traps set for two small grizzly bears that had accessed garbage at an unsecured county solid waste collection site in Paradise Valley, saying the bears have not been seen in the area recently.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks set the traps last week at Park County’s Chico Green Box refuse site near Emigrant after reports and videos surfaced of the two grizzlies feeding in open dumpsters. The bears had not gotten into any reported conflicts before accessing the dumpsite through an open gate, where screens on the dumpsters were also left open.
Park County officials said the gate was not closed at night due to costs. After the incident, the county plans to run electric wire around the top of the fence and install an automatic gate to prevent bears or other wildlife from accessing the dumpsters. That process could take weeks, depending on availability of contractors.
Officials attempted to trap the bears unsuccessfully starting last Tuesday. Early Thursday morning, bears matching the description raided a chicken coop at a private residence about a mile away from the dumpsite.
FWP spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said Monday no reports of the grizzlies had come for a couple of days, leading to the decision to cease efforts to trap them.
“They weren’t at the traps and we’ve not had any reports of them anywhere else, so if they’re not around we’ll pull those traps because we don’t want to attract other bears,” he said.
Jacobsen said wildlife officials may again attempt to trap the bears should they be located. He said last week it was unclear whether the bears, if trapped, would be relocated or euthanized, citing their accessing garbage and the chicken coop.
No citations have been issued as a result of the incident, Jacobsen said. He noted that Montana law does prohibit feeding of several species of wildlife including bears, but includes a specific exemption for “commercial processing of garbage.”
The night of Oct. 11, local filmmaker and grizzly advocate Brad Orsted attempted to haze the grizzlies from the dump using his truck’s headlights and honking his horn. He posted several videos to social media showing the bears feeding on garbage in an open dumpster.
Orsted directed the short film “The Orphans of Grizzly Valley” about two cubs that became well-known residents in the area after their mother was killed by a hunter. The cubs survived the winter but were later trapped and euthanized after getting into conflicts with people.
Orsted said in an interview last week that he was concerned a similar fate could come to the two bears in the dumpsite, leading him to attempt the hazing. Orsted and others gathered at the dumpsite last week felt the county should’ve been proactive in making the dump bear-resistant rather than reactive after the incident.
“When I heard these bears were sub-adults I just knew it wouldn’t end well,” he said last week. “That’s why I came out here Monday and started blasting the social media stuff out.”
A message left for Orsted on Monday was not retuned in time for this story.
Last Wednesday, the site was saturated with warning signs and caution tape as traps were set in. Several dumpsters had been emptied and their screens closed.
In an interview, Orsted and other locals said bears had been seen at the site at times in recent years, but both county and state officials said it was the first reported incident at the site near Emigrant. Bears have been an issue at other sites in the valley, according to the state, and the county has taken steps to secure dumpsites as incidents have arisen.
Wildlife officials have seen a surge in bear-related calls this year, Jacobsen said, adding he did not know if the uptick was related to the drought.
“It’s hard to pinpoint one cause, whether drought or not, but we have dealt with a lot more bears calls,” he said. Most of the calls have involved black bears and often due to accessing unsecured garbage, he said.