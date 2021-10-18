Traps removed as Paradise Valley grizzlies elude capture

Orsted said in an interview last week that he was concerned a similar fate could come to the two bears in the dumpsite, leading him to attempt the hazing. Orsted and others gathered at the dumpsite last week felt the county should’ve been proactive in making the dump bear-resistant rather than reactive after the incident.

“When I heard these bears were sub-adults I just knew it wouldn’t end well,” he said last week. “That’s why I came out here Monday and started blasting the social media stuff out.”

A message left for Orsted on Monday was not retuned in time for this story.

Last Wednesday, the site was saturated with warning signs and caution tape as traps were set in. Several dumpsters had been emptied and their screens closed.

In an interview, Orsted and other locals said bears had been seen at the site at times in recent years, but both county and state officials said it was the first reported incident at the site near Emigrant. Bears have been an issue at other sites in the valley, according to the state, and the county has taken steps to secure dumpsites as incidents have arisen.

Wildlife officials have seen a surge in bear-related calls this year, Jacobsen said, adding he did not know if the uptick was related to the drought.