Trans people challenge new birth certificate law

Akilah Lane, an attorney for the ACLU of Montana, said Friday SB 280 is seen as part of a larger campaign attacking trans rights in Montana.

"We would like to prevent its enforcement before it harms any individuals and prevents them from seeking their accurate birth certificates," Lane said. "I think in the 2021 Montana state legislative session we saw the legislature engage in a targeted and systematic attack on transgender Montanans."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Friday filing in Yellowstone County District Court names Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service Director Adam Meier as defendants. Gianforte signed SB 280 into law on April 30. The state health department process amendments to birth certificates. The Governor's Office and DPHHS declined to comment on pending litigation.

Amelia Marquez, a 27-year-old former candidate for the state House, is still listed as male on her birth certificate, although she began living openly as a woman five years ago, according to the filing. She has legally changed her name and sex designation on her driver's license, and argues denying her change to her birth certificate places her at risk, the complaint states. Marquez has already suffered violence, harassment and discrimination in her personal and professional lives.