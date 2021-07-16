Trans people challenge new birth certificate law

A new lawsuit aims to strike down another law passed by the Republican-led Legislature earlier this year as discriminatory against transgender people.
The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana on behalf of a Yellowstone County trans woman and a trans man identified as "John Doe," seeks to overturn Senate Bill 280 as unconstitutional. The law requires trans people to complete gender-affirming surgery and secure a court order confirming the surgery was completed. The bill, sponsored by Kila Republican Rep. Carl Glimm, saw opposition during the legislative process and in the administrative rule-making process to implement SB 280 last month.
The lawsuit claims SB 280 violates equal protection and privacy laws in the Montana Constitution and creates a state interference with an individuals medical decisions.
The law was one of several bills propelled by Republican lawmakers in the 2021 session opponents blasted as discriminatory against transgender people. Rep. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican, sponsored both House Bill 112, which banned trans women from participating in women's school sports, and House Bill 113, which would have prohibited medical procedures for transgender youth. The former passed and became law. The latter died, as did a narrower attempt at the bill Fuller brought later in the session.
Akilah Lane, an attorney for the ACLU of Montana, said Friday SB 280 is seen as part of a larger campaign attacking trans rights in Montana.
"We would like to prevent its enforcement before it harms any individuals and prevents them from seeking their accurate birth certificates," Lane said. "I think in the 2021 Montana state legislative session we saw the legislature engage in a targeted and systematic attack on transgender Montanans."
The Friday filing in Yellowstone County District Court names Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service Director Adam Meier as defendants. Gianforte signed SB 280 into law on April 30. The state health department process amendments to birth certificates. The Governor's Office and DPHHS declined to comment on pending litigation.
Amelia Marquez, a 27-year-old former candidate for the state House, is still listed as male on her birth certificate, although she began living openly as a woman five years ago, according to the filing. She has legally changed her name and sex designation on her driver's license, and argues denying her change to her birth certificate places her at risk, the complaint states. Marquez has already suffered violence, harassment and discrimination in her personal and professional lives.
The other plaintiff, a 22-year-old transgender man, is named as John Doe to protect his identity, Lane said. The man contends in court filings that he currently lives outside of Montana, and would be forced into costs of traveling to Montana and retaining an attorney to represent him in a court hearing to complete the process set out in SB 280.
The ACLU contends that gender-affirming surgery is not medically necessary or desirable for all transgender people. The procedure can also be financially out of reach for some, and may be too harmful to the person's health. The process of putting their information through the courts would require a person to disclose private information, the ACLU wrote in Friday's filing.
The ACLU further argues the misunderstanding baked into the law; a person's sex designation is determined by their identity; gender-affirming surgery does not change a person's sex but affirms it.
In 2017, DPHHS, then under the administration of Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, adopted rules that allowed a person to change the designation on their birth certificate by submitting a form with some accompanying information, but did not require surgery or court proceedings.